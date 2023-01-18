Staley Explains Staff Changes, What He Envisions for Next Offensive Coordinator

Staley offered some detail into what type of scheme and vision he hopes the next offensive coordinator will bring.

"In terms of what that looks like, I think the offenses that are the most challenging to defend are the ones that put a lot of pressure on you on every snap in terms of marrying the run to the pass game," Staley said. "Putting a lot of pressure on you with personnel groupings, pace, motion and being able to hit explosions consistently. That's what I believe in.

"I want to have an offense that mirrors our defense because I think those are the types of organizations and football teams that are consistent game-in and game-out, season-in and season-out," Staley added.

Quarterback Justin Herbert will be the focal point of the next offensive system, Staley also noted.

On the day he was hired, Staley said that his hope was "not being able to impose a system on him is creating the system for Justin and uniquely shaping it to his skillset because he is unlike anybody in the NFL."

Put another way, Staley said he wanted to build the Bolts offense around Herbert.

He referenced that mindset again Wednesday.

"Everything we do within the program, we try to communicate with our players," Staley said.

Just like when I first got here, shaping the offense will go through him.

"And when I talked about 'him being the system,' I mean it. He now has three years of NFL experience to bank on," Staley added. "There's a lot of plays. We're going to try to keep a lot of that consistent for him where we can."

While Herbert is undoubtedly the face of the Bolts offense, there are plenty of other playmakers on that side of the ball, too.

"We have one of the top jobs in the league," Staley said.

Staley's goal for the Chargers next offensive coordinator is for them to take the entire unit to new heights.

"I think you're not trying to stay in a certain place," Staley said. "You're always trying to take your game to a different level and that's what it's about, us creating that optimum level that I know that our team can get to offensively.