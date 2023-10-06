5 Chargers Takeaways Ahead of the Week 5 Bye

4. Stout goal-to-go defense

The past two games were heart stoppers, as both the Vikings and Raiders were on the cusp of the end zone in the final minutes.

The Chargers defense slammed the door shut both times as Kenneth Murray, Jr. and Asante Samuel, Jr. both tallied respective interceptions.

Through four games, the Chargers red-zone defense has been solid at 50 percent, which is tied for 13th in the league.

But the Bolts goal-to-go defense has simply been outstanding as it ranks sixth in the league at 53.33 percent. In other words, opposing teams that have first-and-goal are scoring touchdowns just over half of the time.

This phase of the defense has always been an emphasis under Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, as evident by the fact the Bolts defense ranked fourth in this category a season ago.