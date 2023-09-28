Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Setting New Heights: Why Keenan Allen is Playing His Best Football Ever

Sep 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Keenan Cover

Keenan Allen is playing as well as he ever has.

That's saying something considering how consistent and productive the Chargers wide receiver has been through his first decade in the NFL.

And while some might be surprised by his eye-popping numbers, it's simply Keenan being Keenan.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Allen has racked up 402 receiving yards, the third-most in the NFL entering Week 4. That's the second-highest mark of his career through the first three weeks (404 in 2019).

The 31-year-old receiver also leads the NFL in receptions with 32, sits at second in the NFL in yards after the catch (161) and is fourth in yards per route run (3.12).

"Feeling good. Very motivated, always got a chip on my shoulder," Allen told Chargers.com. "Just continue to prove them wrong.

"Just continue playing my game," Allen later added about his great start to the season. "Try not to force too much. Just go out there and let it happen."

Keenan 4

If you want an example of just how great Allen has been to start the season, look no further than the Bolts most-recent game against the Vikings.

With the Chargers searching for their first win, Allen helped deliver it with perhaps the best performance of his entire career.

He finished with a franchise-record 18 catches and added 215 yards, a career-high as he surpassed the 200-yard receiving mark for the first time. He also became the only player in NFL history with three career games of 15-plus receptions.

To add to the long list of accolades, Allen is now No. 2 in franchise history with 9,689 receiving yards and is No. 1 among all wide receivers on that list.

The veteran wide receiver has seen just about every defensive coverage and look and has lined up against countless schemes.

Add that experience to his knowledge of the game, and you get one of the most special receivers in the league.

"Just as consistent as they come," Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said about Allen after the Week 3 win in Minnesota. "He's so talented, so smart. He knows exactly how people are playing him. Understands leverage so well, and he is a quarterback's best friend. To be able to get the ball out to him quickly, for him to make plays, he makes my job so much easier.

Herbert later added: "We know how special Keenan is. Any time you get him 1-on-1, you have to find ways to get him the ball."

Keenan 2

And as if Allen's day in Minnesota needed any more career firsts, he also threw a 49-yard touchdown pass, his first completion in the NFL.

He did it all when the Bolts needed it. The end result was, as Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley put it, a "maestro performance" from Allen.

With the Vikings defense bringing the heat on almost every play, the Chargers allowed Herbert and Allen to play pitch and catch up and down the field.

"The ability for [Chargers Offensive Coordinator] Kellen [Moore] and our offensive staff to formulate things to get him in premium positions and to allow him to make a lot of decision-type routes that make him really tough to defend," Staley said about Allen. "He just is so good at understanding leverage and attacking different coverages.

"I'm excited for Keenan because it capped one of those maestro performances for him," Staley later added. "A career game. A record-setting game."

While those outside of the building continue to marvel at what Allen is doing during the start of the season, his fellow wide receivers are not surprised by his high level of play.

"When you have been here for a while, and you watch him every day I'm not really surprised," said wide receiver Joshua Palmer. "He's putting on a show for everybody else, but he's always putting on a show for us in practice and games.

"So, it's almost like that's normal. Like, we aren't surprised to see that. I'm not surprised to see that," Palmer added.

Keenan 1

Yet, it still feels at times like Allen is often overlooked, whether it be now or throughout his 11 total seasons. Even as younger wide receivers on other teams routinely mention him as someone they watch to help improve their own game.

But none of the outside noise or opinions — good or bad — matters to Allen.

"Nah," Allen said shaking his head.

"It's all opinionated, everybody got one," Allen added. "None of them matter."

The longest-tenured member of the Chargers, Allen has taken the responsibility over the years to set the standard for not only the offense, but also for the team as a whole.

Whether it's players at other positions or those in the same room as him, Allen has always felt the responsibility to be a figure others can learn from.

"I take a lot of pride [in being a leader]," Allen said. "I looked up to the guys who were here before me."

And with wide receiver Mike Williams now out for the season with a torn ACL, the Bolts wide receiver room will rely on Allen to help guide younger players such as Palmer and first-round pick Quentin Johnston on and off the field.

But the room is set up to help Allen and the young players thrive.

And as the years have gone by, Allen has made it a personal goal to recreate the tight-knit environment that helped him succeed as a young receiver in the NFL.

"It's very important [to have a close group]," Allen said. "It helps you be selfless out there. We all are doing this for one main goal. Anytime the guys make a play, you get happy for them.

"Everybody's got to have the same goal, and everybody has got to love the game the same way," Allen added.

Keenan 3

That brotherhood has been set up to try and help the room navigate any situation that comes up during a 17-game season, whether it's injuries, in-game adversity or a few losses.

The next test for the Bolts is the start of AFC West play Sunday against the Raiders, and also won't include Williams in the lineup.

Allen has been in his fair share of battles against division opponents — 45 to be exact — so the wide receiver knows the fight the Bolts are in for no matter each team's record.

"It's always a close game," Allen said. "It's always a tough fight. You got to bring you're 'A game.'

"Definitely more physical," Allen added. "All three of the games are [games against rivals], so you have to go out there and play your best game."

Allen knows the Raiders well, as evident by the success he and the Bolts have had against the silver and black over the years.

The Chargers are 10-7 against the Raiders in games Allen has played, with the wide receiver lighting up the stat sheet on more than one occasion.

The Raiders are the team Allen has notched the most career catches (103) and receiving yards (1,146) against, often finding success in the most crucial situations. It doesn't matter which players he's gone up against, the wide receiver has found a way to get it done against one of team's biggest rivals.

Even with plenty of player turnover on both teams over the years, Allen said one thing has always remained during Raider Week.

"The feeling," Allen said. "The feeling of playing those guys. The intensity, everything is magnified.

"We don't like them, and they don't like us," Allen added. "So, you got to go out there and get it done."

As if this AFC West battle needed any more added weight, both teams head into the game with identical 1-2 records.

Allen has seen the Chargers make the playoffs three separate times after starting 1-2, including a season ago.

Allen's message to his teammates during the first month of the season?

Stay the course.

You can't win every game in the season in one week. It's one at a time.

"That's what it's about, one week at a time," Allen said. "You got to get the 'dub' each and every week and just keep going back to work."

"It's a long season, you have to make the best of it," Allen added.

The next step of this long journey is the Raiders, a game Allen will look to keep up his scorching start to the season.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Week 4 Game Picks: Chargers or Raiders?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 4 matchup between the Chargers and Raiders
news

Pronosticos de la Semana 4: Chargers o Raiders?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 4 matchup between the Chargers and Raiders
news

Why Nick Niemann Has Been A Vital Piece of the Bolts Defense Early On

"He's a guy that we trust. I think he's made a lot of plays these last two weeks. I'm really proud of his performance."
news

Week 4 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Raiders

Take a look at the Week 4 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's game against Las Vegas

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
Latest News
Advertising