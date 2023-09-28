Setting New Heights: Why Keenan Allen is Playing His Best Football Ever

That brotherhood has been set up to try and help the room navigate any situation that comes up during a 17-game season, whether it's injuries, in-game adversity or a few losses.

The next test for the Bolts is the start of AFC West play Sunday against the Raiders, and also won't include Williams in the lineup.

Allen has been in his fair share of battles against division opponents — 45 to be exact — so the wide receiver knows the fight the Bolts are in for no matter each team's record.

"It's always a close game," Allen said. "It's always a tough fight. You got to bring you're 'A game.'

"Definitely more physical," Allen added. "All three of the games are [games against rivals], so you have to go out there and play your best game."

Allen knows the Raiders well, as evident by the success he and the Bolts have had against the silver and black over the years.

The Chargers are 10-7 against the Raiders in games Allen has played, with the wide receiver lighting up the stat sheet on more than one occasion.

The Raiders are the team Allen has notched the most career catches (103) and receiving yards (1,146) against, often finding success in the most crucial situations. It doesn't matter which players he's gone up against, the wide receiver has found a way to get it done against one of team's biggest rivals.

Even with plenty of player turnover on both teams over the years, Allen said one thing has always remained during Raider Week.

"The feeling," Allen said. "The feeling of playing those guys. The intensity, everything is magnified.

"We don't like them, and they don't like us," Allen added. "So, you got to go out there and get it done."

As if this AFC West battle needed any more added weight, both teams head into the game with identical 1-2 records.

Allen has seen the Chargers make the playoffs three separate times after starting 1-2, including a season ago.

Allen's message to his teammates during the first month of the season?

Stay the course.

You can't win every game in the season in one week. It's one at a time.

"That's what it's about, one week at a time," Allen said. "You got to get the 'dub' each and every week and just keep going back to work."

"It's a long season, you have to make the best of it," Allen added.