5 Chargers Storylines at the 2023 Combine

Feb 27, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

The Chargers — and every other NFL team — have descended upon Indianapolis.

Yes, the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has arrived.

Here are five Bolts storylines to watch this week:

1. Staley's thoughts on Moore

It's been almost a month since the Bolts added Kellen Moore to the coaching staff as the offensive coordinator.

And while Moore has been working hard behind the scenes, we'll get a chance to get some insight into his hire from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley during his media availability.

Staley, who has been hard at work assembling a coaching staff and looking ahead to 2023, hasn't publicly spoken about the addition of Moore yet.

This week should bring plenty of info on a hire that has been praised by plenty around the league.

2. An update on Herbert's contract?

Quarterback Justin Herbert is undoubtedly the face of the franchise and is also among the league's best young players.

As he enters Year 4, Herbert is now eligible for a contract extension, a topic that Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco is sure to get asked about this week in Indianapolis.

Telesco said in his year-end press conference that he usually waits until early February to take a look at contracts throughout the roster.

No matter what happens with Herbert in this coming months, it's clear how the Bolts feel about him.

"I sleep better at night knowing we have a franchise quarterback, that's No. 1," Telesco said in January. "He's done so much already in his young career, yet we all know there's still a lot there because of his commitment to the game."

3. An early read on free agents

Telesco's week will be busy, as he'll be juggling evaluating prospects while also having an eye on NFL free agency, which begins March 15.

Teams and agents for potential free agents usually chat at the Combine to get an early sense on where each side is at, although it's certainly not anything official or concrete.

With the Chargers slated to have 26 free agents next month, the Chargers should get an early read on where things stand with that group.

4. Who shines in on-field drills?

The on-field workouts in Indianapolis are now in primetime for all to see, as there are players who will surely dazzle at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Running fast or impressing on the turf isn't a guarantee that a team will draft you, but it's certainly a way to catch their eye.

On-field drills are only a part of the puzzle at the Combine (along with medical tests and in-person interviews), but the 40-yard dash and other events draw plenty of buzz, too.

5. Plenty of position groups

Through three version of the 2023 Chargers Mock Draft Tracker, a handful of positions have been among the most often projected to the Bolts at No. 21 overall.

Wide receiver and tight end are in that group, as is offensive tackle and linebacker, too.

This week will be a chance for teams and prospects to get more familiar with another as the draft process ramps up.

One position to keep an eye on? Tight end.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who is also the radio color commentator for Chargers games, recently raved about that group.

"I think the tight end group is as best I've seen in the last 10 years," Jeremiah said. "It's outstanding."

