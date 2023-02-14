List of Chargers 2023 Free Agents

The Super Bowl is over, and all 32 teams will now turn their attention to the offseason.

The 2023 New League Year begins on March 15, which is also the start of free agency, too.

There are three types of free agents: unrestricted free agents, restricted free agents and exclusive rights free agents.

Here is a breakdown of what each term means:

Unrestricted free agent (UFA): Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.

Restricted free agent (RFA): A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent. In 2022, teams must submit these tenders before 1 p.m. (PT) on March 16. There are five different types of tenders a team can offer.

Exclusive rights free agent (ERFA): Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

Here's a look at the 26 players who are slated to become free agents this offseason:

Unrestricted Free Agents

Nasir Adderley

A 2019 second-round pick, Adderley played in 50 games (with 44 starts) over the past four seasons.

Bryce Callahan

Callahan signed as a free agent a year ago and led the Bolts with three interceptions in 2022.

DeAndre Carter

Carter had the best season of his career offensively (46 catches for 538 yards) and on special teams (11.7 yards per punt return).

Will Clapp

Clapp made three starts at center after signing as a free agent a year ago.

Christian Covington

Covington appeared in four games and was a solid run defender before a torn pectoral ended his season.

Chase Daniel

Daniel, who entered the league in 2009, spent the past two seasons as Justin Herbert's backup.

Tyeler Davison