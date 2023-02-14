List of Chargers 2023 Free Agents

The Super Bowl is over, and all 32 teams will now turn their attention to the offseason.
The 2023 New League Year begins on March 15, which is also the start of free agency, too.
There are three types of free agents: unrestricted free agents, restricted free agents and exclusive rights free agents.
Here is a breakdown of what each term means:
Unrestricted free agent (UFA): Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.
Restricted free agent (RFA): A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent. In 2022, teams must submit these tenders before 1 p.m. (PT) on March 16. There are five different types of tenders a team can offer.
Exclusive rights free agent (ERFA): Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
Here's a look at the 26 players who are slated to become free agents this offseason:
Unrestricted Free Agents
Nasir Adderley
A 2019 second-round pick, Adderley played in 50 games (with 44 starts) over the past four seasons.
Bryce Callahan
Callahan signed as a free agent a year ago and led the Bolts with three interceptions in 2022.
DeAndre Carter
Carter had the best season of his career offensively (46 catches for 538 yards) and on special teams (11.7 yards per punt return).
Will Clapp
Clapp made three starts at center after signing as a free agent a year ago.
Christian Covington
Covington appeared in four games and was a solid run defender before a torn pectoral ended his season.
Chase Daniel
Daniel, who entered the league in 2009, spent the past two seasons as Justin Herbert's backup.
Tyeler Davison
Davison played in six games after being added to the roster in mid-November due to injuries.
Take a look back at some of the best Chargers photos in monochrome from the 2022 season
Morgan Fox
Fox signed a one-year deal with the Bolts a year ago and recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2022.
Trey Pipkins III
Pipkins battled through a knee injury for most of the season but started 14 games in his first year as a full-time starter.
Troy Reeder
Reeder was a key special teams contributor after signing a one-year deal a year ago.
Richard Rodgers
Rodgers, added to the practice squad in early September, appeared in 10 games before an injury ended his season.
JK Scott
Scott had perhaps the best season of his career after signing a one-year deal, as his hangtime on punts helped the Bolts lead the league in punt return yardage allowed.
Easton Stick
Stick, a 2020 fifth-round pick, appeared in one game over four seasons with the Chargers.
Drue Tranquill
A 2019 fourth-rounder, Tranquill produced the best season of his career in 2022, leading the Chargers in total tackles while also recording a career high with 5.0 sacks.
Kyle Van Noy
Van Noy, whose leadership was crucial to the Chargers making the playoffs, ended the regular season on a five-game sack streak.
Take a look back at the best photos of the defense's 2022 campaign
Restricted Free Agents
Joe Gaziano
Gaziano appeared in 21 games (with one start) in the past three seasons.
Jalen Guyton
Guyton played in 38 games and had six touchdowns over four seasons. His 2022 season ended in Week 3 with a torn ACL.
Breiden Fehoko
Fehoko has played in 19 gamed with four starts in three years, primarily as a strong run defender.
Storm Norton
Norton played in 35 games with 18 starts for the Bolts over the past three seasons.
Donald Parham, Jr.
Parham has battled injuries in the past few seasons, but has seven touchdowns in 40 career games.
Derrek Tuszka
Tuszka was a September addition to the Chargers and played primarily special teams in 2022.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
Michael Bandy
Bandy has 10 catches for 89 yards in 11 total games with the Chargers.
Cameron Dicker
Dicker thrived as a rookie kicker in 2022, hitting 19 of 20 field goals and all 22 extra points in 10 games with the Bolts.
Kemon Hall
Hall played in 18 games with the Chargers over the past two seasons.
Forrest Merrill
Merrill played in four games with the Bolts in 2021 but missed the entire 2022 season due to injury.
Foster Sarell
Sarell made his NFL debut in 2022, starting three games in place of Pipkins this past season.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.