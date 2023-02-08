Here are the Prospects Invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off later this month in Indianapolis, and we now know which players have been invited.

The NFL released the list of invitees Wednesday morning, with 319 total players on the docket.

The list features everyone from big-name quarterbacks to a dozen specialists (six kickers, five punters and a long snapper).

And while the 2023 NFL Draft is still 10 weeks away, there could be some names to keep an eye on from a Chargers perspective.

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers has been projected to the Chargers in recent mock drafts, as have Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and Georgia tight end Darnell Washington.

Up front, offensive tackles Paris Johnson, Jr. (Ohio State) and Broderick Jones (Georgia) have been predicted to land with the Chargers.

Defensively, USC defensive tackle Tuli Tuipulotu and Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson are a pair of names that pundits have the Bolts selecting with the 21st overall pick in recent mock drafts.

The combine will be held from February 28 to March 6 and will include in-person interviews, on-field drills and various medical tests.