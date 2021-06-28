Los Angeles Chargers Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule

As in years past, training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex offers fans of any age the opportunity to watch the Bolts practice in person and cheer for their favorite players within close proximity to the field. Bleacher seating for approximately 1,000 fans is completely covered and standing room observation space will once again be available on the fence-line in front of the bleachers.

For 2021, space will be more limited than in previous years and interactive fan zones from past camps will be replaced by several no-contact, Charger-themed photo opportunities as communities throughout Southern California continue to safely transition back into in-person events. Exclusive Chargers merchandise and apparel will also once again be for sale on-site during the morning practices, and fans in attendance – while unable to get up-close to players for autographs due to NFL Covid-related protocols – will still have an opportunity to receive special autographed items from players in a fun, socially distanced manner.

Gates to Jack Hammett Sports Complex will open one hour before the start of each practice session. Parking is available at the OC Fair and Events Center parking lots off Arlington Drive for $10. Parking is valid for the entire day should fans wish to attend the OC Fair following practice. There will also be a dedicated location for rideshare service drop-off and pick-up adjacent to Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Additional information around parking and directions can be found here.

Fans may bring their own food, water and soft drinks, however alcoholic beverages may not be brought into Jack Hammett Sports Complex at any time. Smoking is not allowed at Chargers Training Camp.