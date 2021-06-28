Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule

Jun 28, 2021 at 01:01 PM
Chargers Communications
The Los Angeles Chargers today announced 17 practice dates, including an open practice and FanFest at SoFi Stadium, that will be open to the public as part of the team's 2021 training camp schedule. Held once again at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA, 2021 Chargers Training Camp attendance requires online registration and is free of charge.

As in previous years, fans will need to pre-register for their free tickets. More information on availability and access can be found at chargers.com/camp. All covered seating and observation space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Chargers report for camp on Tuesday, July 27 and will take the field for the first time at 9:00 am Wednesday, July 28. Three days later for the first weekend practice of training camp, the Bolts will celebrate NFL Training Camp: Back Together Saturday on July 31 with highlights that include a special giveaway for fans in attendance and live expert commentary on practice from members of the Chargers' radio broadcast team.

Just over a week later, the Chargers will host a Season Ticket Member FanFest and open practice at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 8 at 3:30 pm. More information on how to attend the FanFest as well as details surrounding a special event with iHeartMedia Los Angeles' ALT 98.7, the official broadcast home of The Bolts, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, after a one-year hiatus, the Bolts will once again hold joint practices during training camp – this year welcoming the San Francisco 49ers to Costa Mesa. The Chargers and 49ers will practice Thursday, August 19 and Friday, August 20 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex to conclude public training camp before their Preseason Week 2 contest Sunday, August 22 at SoFi Stadium.

As in years past, training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex offers fans of any age the opportunity to watch the Bolts practice in person and cheer for their favorite players within close proximity to the field. Bleacher seating for approximately 1,000 fans is completely covered and standing room observation space will once again be available on the fence-line in front of the bleachers.

For 2021, space will be more limited than in previous years and interactive fan zones from past camps will be replaced by several no-contact, Charger-themed photo opportunities as communities throughout Southern California continue to safely transition back into in-person events. Exclusive Chargers merchandise and apparel will also once again be for sale on-site during the morning practices, and fans in attendance – while unable to get up-close to players for autographs due to NFL Covid-related protocols – will still have an opportunity to receive special autographed items from players in a fun, socially distanced manner.

Gates to Jack Hammett Sports Complex will open one hour before the start of each practice session. Parking is available at the OC Fair and Events Center parking lots off Arlington Drive for $10. Parking is valid for the entire day should fans wish to attend the OC Fair following practice. There will also be a dedicated location for rideshare service drop-off and pick-up adjacent to Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Additional information around parking and directions can be found here.

Fans may bring their own food, water and soft drinks, however alcoholic beverages may not be brought into Jack Hammett Sports Complex at any time. Smoking is not allowed at Chargers Training Camp.

Fans are welcome to bring personal cameras and cell phones, but video cameras and telephoto lenses longer than six inches (detachable or non-detachable) are not allowed. Other items not permitted at Jack Hammett Sports Complex include: pets (other than service animals), weapons of any kind, water guns, fireworks, frisbees, sports balls, beach balls or other inflatable objects, laser pointers, flammable objects, musical instruments or noise-making devices.

Table inside Article
Date Time
Wednesday, July 28 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday, July 29 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday, July 30 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday, July 31 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday, August 2 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday, August 3 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday, August 4 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday, August 6 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday, August 7 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Sunday, August 8 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm^
Tuesday, August 10 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday, August 11 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday, August 12 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday, August 16 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday, August 17 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday, August 19 9:00 am - 11:00 am*
Friday, August 20 9:00 am - 11:00 am*
^ SoFi Stadium FanFest & Open Practice
* Indicates joint practice

All practices, with the exception of the Sunday, Aug. 8 FanFest open practice at SoFi Stadium, will take place at Jack Hammett Sports Complex (2750 Fairview Rd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626) and are subject to change. Fans are reminded to download the free Los Angeles Chargers mobile app and follow #ChargersCamp on social media and chargers.com/camp for an inside look at 2021 Chargers Training Camp.

Advertising