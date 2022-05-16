Three Takeaways: Chargers Rookies Lace Up Their Cleats for First Practice as a Pro

From meeting with coaches to bumping into veteran players at the team facility, the Chargers' rookies used all of the tools they could get their hands on to jump start their pro careers. After practice on Friday, Johnson even got pointers from second year tackle Foster Sarell as he headed to the podium to speak to the media.

Salyer, who said he got a chance to talk to Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater last season, talked about what he needs to do in order to have a seamless transition to the pros.

"For me, just showing that I am the player that I am," Salyer said. "Learning, No. 1, how things go around here. Picking the vets brains as I see them in the locker room. I've just seen some for the first time today. I'm picking their brains and learning what it is to be a Charger. Learning how to be an o-lineman in the pros and just taking coaching, learning this system and integrating. That's what it is, integrating."

Running back Isaiah Spiller gave insight into how he describes his running style and talked about how the offense he was part of at Texas A&M will help him pick up what he's learning now in L.A.

"It's pretty similar," Spiller mentioned. "[Texas A&M Head Coach] Jimbo [Fisher] runs a pro-style offense, so it kind of prepares you for the [National Football] League. I'm able to pick up on stuff a little faster because I've seen it before."

Ogbonnia had a unique opportunity being the only defensive lineman at rookie minicamp to get one-on-one coaching with Chargers defensive line coach Jay Rodgers. Ogbonnia talked about what it means to team up with elite players like OLBs Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in the NFL.