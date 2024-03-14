5 Takeaways: Why Will Dissly Decided to Join the Chargers

New Chargers tight end Will Dissly spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon for the first time as a member of the Bolts.
Here are five takeaways from Dissly's introductory media availability:
1. Why the Chargers?
The newest member of the Chargers tight end room took the podium Thursday.
Will Dissly officially signed Wednesday and spoke to reporters for the first time since arriving in Los Angeles.
Dissly, a 2018 fourth-round pick (No. 120 overall), joins the Bolts having spent his entire six-year career in Seattle.
And it's been off and running since his arrival, getting familiarized with what the new Chargers coaching staff and team are looking for going forward.
"Getting to know the coaching staff, [Chargers Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach] Andy [Bischoff] and [Chargers Offensive Coordinator] Greg [Roman] and the plans that we have," Dissly said Thursday. "An attitude-based organization.
"We're going to play some good football and I'm excited to be a part of it," Dissly added.
He also wasn't shy about why he joined the powder blue — it was the perfect the chance to build something special with a new regime.
"I think being who we are, an LA-based team, we're going to every arena competing to win," Dissly said. "We're not some team to appease a TV market. We're here to win championships. That's going to be our mindset from the top down."
Dissly later added: "I saw a new coaching staff, a new energy and an opportunity to build something. That's what I was excited for. I'm just grateful to be playing the game I love."
It's a new chapter for Dissly, who will be leaving the Seattle area for the first time in a decade, but one he can't wait to get started.
The veteran tight end is also familiar with the city of El Segundo, home of the new Chargers facility opening up later this year.
"It's just an opportunity, a new adventure," Dissly said. "I'm familiar with where we're moving, not quite there yet. El Segundo is going to be an awesome place to spend time."
2. Bringing the physicality
The toughness and physicality Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh wants to bring to the run game has been something that has been emphasized throughout the offseason.
Enter Dissly.
Throughout his time in the league, Dissly has been known among the top blocking tight ends in the game.
According to Pro Football Focus, Dissly had a run-blocking grade of 77.2 in 2023, which was second among tight ends with at least 20 percent of the snaps in 2023. He was also second in that group in pass-blocking with a grade of 83.5.
When it comes to contact and blocking, Dissly is all about it.
"My background is that I've played defensive line at Washington for two years and then transitioned to play tight end," Dissly said. "So I think if you were going to write an article it would say, 'Will is not afraid of contact.' I played defense and can hit people.
"That's why 7-on-7 is that thing and real football is real football," Dissly added. "I just want to bring a physicality. I'm a guy that wants to help people. Sacrifice and put a hat on a hat."
Dissley also mentioned the chance to block for new Chargers running back Gus Edwards, who agreed to terms Wednesday.
"We just picked up Gus. I'm working for Gus, I'm not working for me," Dissly said.
It's way easier for me to go out there and play at a high level for someone else than it is for personal gain."
And it's not like he can't produce in the passing game.
Dissly has 127 career catches for 1,421 yards and 13 touchdowns and has proved to be a reliable target.
"The tight end position, blocking or catching, it don't really matter," Dissly said. "The game is evolving.
"You can see the younger generation is falling in love with 7-on-7 and passing camps," Dissly added. "That's definitely not where I came from. You have to put in the work. I look at it like basketball. You have to set the screen to get the pass for the layup. Put the work in to get the reward."
It's all about winning, and he will do everything he can to help the team do just that.
"I've never been afraid of hard work," Dissly said. "If they ask me to put a hat on someone, I'm going to do it. If they ask me to run a seam route, I'm going to do it and do it to the best of my abilities.
"At the end of the day, it don't matter what I do as long as we're winning games," Dissly added. "That's what I'm here for."
3. 'Excited' to play for Harbaugh
Dissly has gotten to meet Harbaugh since arriving in Southern California.
However, the highlight of the conversation for Dissly between him and his new coach was not football-related — it was about Harbaugh's new RV near the beach.
"I had just gotten off a plane and they had just gotten off a plane and they had just gone through a couple of days of free agency, so we were all a little gassed," Dissly said.
"Did some small talk and the most exciting part of the conversation was his rig," Dissly continued. "He's parked an RV down by the beach. I go, 'Man, I respect the heck out of that'. Because I looked at the rent prices and I'm not stoked."
Dissly later added: "I respect the RV game."
The RV aside, Dissly spoke glowingly about the opportunity to get to get to know Harbaugh and play for him with the Bolts.
The tight end has heard nothing but positives from one of Harbaugh's former Michigan players in Seahawks offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi.
"Good guy, I'm excited to get to know him as a person," Dissly said. "I'm excited to get to see what his organization is really like.
"I played with Olu, who came from Michigan, and said nothing but good things about Jim," Dissly added. "I'm excited."
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
4. A familiar face
The veteran tight end won't be completely new to everyone on the Bolts.
Dissly's time in Seattle overlapped with Chargers wide receiver coach Sanjay Lal, who was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Seahawks from 2022 to 2023.
The tight end knows Lal very well, as he recalled their time in Seattle together and the interactions between the two.
"Sanjay, our wide receivers coach, came from Seattle," Dissly said. "Funny enough, Sanjay used to ride in the back of the bus with the guys, so I know him very well."
And if an experienced coach like Lal is any indication for Dissly, the coaching staff is something he can't wait to get to work with.
"Awesome dude. Really intelligent guy, very detailed-oriented football coach," Dissly said. "[Knowing] a guy like Sanjay, I can only imagine what the rest of the crew looks like.
"That was kind of my first 'in' to becoming a Charger," Dissly added.
5. Montana roots
How would Dissly describe himself to those who don't know him?
"I'm kind of a jokester. Keep it light," Dissly said. "Love playing football, love the people that I've met.
"I don't think life is worth anything without the people you interact with," Dissly added.
And he takes a lot of it from his upbringing in Bozeman, Montana,
"I think it would be wrong for me not to just appreciate where I came from," Dissly said. "Just a kid from Bozeman, Montana."
Dissly later added: "I'm definitely proud of where I come from. I had an opportunity to leave the state and play football in Washington, but I didn't take coming from Montana lightly. I wanted to put my best foot forward because there's not a lot of us out there playing this game.
Where he comes from is hugely important for Dissly and been a big aspect that has shaped him his entire life.
It also continues to drive him throughout his NFL career, as he hopes to continue to display the hardworking nature of Montana on the gridiron.
"If someone is going to say, 'Hey look, they got a kid from Montana.' I want to make sure I'm doing my best," Dissly said. "It's a hard-working, blue-collar town but we all support one another. I've felt nothing but love coming from there."