5 Takeaways: Why Will Dissly Decided to Join the Chargers

2. Bringing the physicality

The toughness and physicality Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh wants to bring to the run game has been something that has been emphasized throughout the offseason.

Enter Dissly.

Throughout his time in the league, Dissly has been known among the top blocking tight ends in the game.

According to Pro Football Focus, Dissly had a run-blocking grade of 77.2 in 2023, which was second among tight ends with at least 20 percent of the snaps in 2023. He was also second in that group in pass-blocking with a grade of 83.5.

When it comes to contact and blocking, Dissly is all about it.

"My background is that I've played defensive line at Washington for two years and then transitioned to play tight end," Dissly said. "So I think if you were going to write an article it would say, 'Will is not afraid of contact.' I played defense and can hit people.

"That's why 7-on-7 is that thing and real football is real football," Dissly added. "I just want to bring a physicality. I'm a guy that wants to help people. Sacrifice and put a hat on a hat."

Dissley also mentioned the chance to block for new Chargers running back Gus Edwards, who agreed to terms Wednesday.

"We just picked up Gus. I'm working for Gus, I'm not working for me," Dissly said.

It's way easier for me to go out there and play at a high level for someone else than it is for personal gain."

And it's not like he can't produce in the passing game.

Dissly has 127 career catches for 1,421 yards and 13 touchdowns and has proved to be a reliable target.

"The tight end position, blocking or catching, it don't really matter," Dissly said. "The game is evolving.

"You can see the younger generation is falling in love with 7-on-7 and passing camps," Dissly added. "That's definitely not where I came from. You have to put in the work. I look at it like basketball. You have to set the screen to get the pass for the layup. Put the work in to get the reward."

It's all about winning, and he will do everything he can to help the team do just that.

"I've never been afraid of hard work," Dissly said. "If they ask me to put a hat on someone, I'm going to do it. If they ask me to run a seam route, I'm going to do it and do it to the best of my abilities.