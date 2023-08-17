Vivid Seats Selected as a Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Chargers 

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

CHICAGO, IL – August 17, 2023 – Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced a fan experience partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers as an official Proud Partner.

As part of the partnership, Vivid Seats customers will now have exclusive access to the Perch Suites at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers. Those in the Perch Suites will enjoy climate-controlled, semi-private enclaves within a private section above the 200-level seating section in the Northeast corner of SoFi Stadium. Vivid Seats customers who purchase tickets in the Perch Suites will also receive a parking pass adjacent to a private VIP entrance, as well as table service and all-inclusive, upscale food and beverage options. A private DJ will entertain Vivid Seats customers before and after every Chargers home game, from the comfort of this luxury suite. Throughout the 2023 season, Chargers Legends will make surprise appearances to the Perch Suites to watch the Bolts along with lucky Vivid Seats customers.

"We've been extremely focused and intentional in our efforts to create a world-class gameday experience for Chargers fans at SoFi Stadium," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "This new partnership with Vivid Seats aligns perfectly with our mission as they've been at the forefront of creating new and innovative ways to enhance the live experience for years. It also just further underscores both Vivid Seats and the Chargers unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment and creating lasting memories for our incredible fan community."

"We are thrilled to be a Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Chargers, enabling access to one of the most unique experiences in Southern California sports," said Geoff Lester, Chief Commercial Officer at Vivid Seats. "As we continue to differentiate the live event experience, alongside the Chargers, we are providing our customers with a best-in-class hospitality and entertainment experience, ensuring an unforgettable Chargers gameday."

The Los Angeles Chargers join Vivid Seats' existing roster of National Football League team partnerships, alongside the Indianapolis Colts, the Cleveland Browns, and the San Francisco 49ers.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should "Experience It Live," the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

