USA Today Ranks Bolts as NFL's Top Defensive Line

As the calendar inches closer to the start of training camp, analysis and predictions throughout the NFL continue to heat up regarding the 2017 campaign.

On Wednesday, USA Today's Nate Davis ranked all 32 defensive lines.

His top choice was none other than your Los Angeles Chargers, as he convincingly made the case for the unit as the best in the business:

"1. Los Angeles Chargers: Defensive rookie of the year Joey Bosa finished with 10 ½ sacks in just 12 games. He and newly minted Melvin Ingram, who's converting from linebacker, could give J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney serious competition as the league's top end tandem. Ex-Seahawk Brandon Mebane's reunion with new DC Gus Bradley means he should be more comfortable in the middle. And if a lighter, healthier Corey Liuget rebounds in a scheme players typically love, this could be a special quartet."