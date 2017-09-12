Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Season Opener

Sep 12, 2017 at 05:38 AM

Here are five top lessons learned from the Chargers' 24-21 loss to the Denver Broncos:

1. Heart and Grit – Philip Rivers was asked after the game if suffering a tough loss at the buzzer was eerily reminiscent to last season. As the quarterback noted, that couldn't be further from the truth. A year ago, the Bolts found ways to lose games they were ahead in the final quarter. This time, the Chargers showed heart and grit, storming back from 17 points down to give themselves a chance to head into overtime. Yes, having a field goal at the end of the game is a heartbreaking way to lose, and the team knows they must play with more energy and urgency earlier in the game. Still, the quarterback is encouraged by the way the 2017 Chargers showed heart:

"Some of the close losses last season, we were terrible. Some of those close losses were just bad football. We're there, we're there, we're there and then just some critical error (happened). Obviously, you never like to get a field goal blocked but there were other plays in this game. It wasn't, 'Gosh, they just went out there and played terribly.'— We fought, we battled, and it was a heck of a game to watch for those who weren't asleep or didn't turn it off when it was 24-7. We scrapped and clawed—we've always done that since 2004, 2005, 2006 and all the way back. If I can help contribute, we'll always have that as a characteristic."

2. Short-Yardage Stalls – Success in short-yardage situations usually dictates the outcome of a game. True to form, the Chargers' struggles to convert on third and fourth down, particularly when needing only a few yards to move the sticks, proved costly. L.A. was just 3-for-12 on third down, converting at a 25-percent clip while Denver went 8-for-15 (53-percent). The Bolts failed to convert a fourth-and-one in the fourth quarter as Melvin Gordon got hit behind the line of scrimmage shortly after taking the handoff. While Rivers acknowledged Denver's home field advantage was tough to deal with, he wasn't making any excuses for the offense:

"I think (noise) can (interfere) when you're getting three-and-outs and three-and-outs and three-and-outs—when you're not getting first downs, it can. Because it's, here we go it's third-and-six, if you get a chance you better convert it. You're going to sit for a while and then go—it's not very complementary."

3. Miscues and Mistakes – A false-start on the first play of the game. Missed assignments. Dropped passes and interceptions. Players often replay their own miscues after a loss, and there were plenty of Chargers in the locker room pointing to their own mistakes in Denver. Casey Hayward could have had a pick-six with the game knotted at zero, but instead, dropped the easy interception. A few plays later, Trevor Siemian hit Bennie Fowler for a TD. Joe Barksdale put the onus on himself for a miscommunication on a crucial fourth down mistake. As Keenan Allen explained after the game, a failure to execute doomed them in the end:

"We kept shooting ourselves in the foot. We had one or two bad plays every drive, going backwards. We'll have to go in and watch it and look at it on film and see what we have to correct…It's the execution. We've got to execute better and make the plays that we're supposed to make early."

4. Ingram and Bosa Live Up to the Hype – The Chargers' furious comeback attempt wouldn't have been possible without the play of Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. Both men terrorized Siemian throughout the game, finishing with 1.5 sacks each. Ingram added a game-high four QB hits and four tackles while Bosa had six tackles, one tackle for loss and two QB hits. After the game, Rivers lamented the offense not being able to take advantage of the defense's strong efforts down the stretch, nor their ability to give them a breather:

"Our defense was able to sustain some long drives and we weren't helping our D out by sustaining anything ourselves."

5. Running Game Commitment – One way to do that is to establish a ground attack. It looked like they were on their way early as Melvin Gordon churned out a 21-yard run on the first carry of the game. Unfortunately, the run game got bottled up from that point forward as the Bolts averaged a meager 2.9 yards per carry. Head Coach Anthony Lynn vowed to get the ground game on track going forward, believing the team got away from it too early:

"I feel like earlier, we were running the ball and at some point in there, we got away from it a little bit. We got behind by a couple of scores and I think we could have been a little more patient. I should have been more patient there. Instead of trying to catch up, I should have stayed true to the run game. That would have worn down the defense I think."

Related Content

news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Chargers' 2019 Draft

What we learned about the Bolts' seven-man draft class.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the 2019 Combine

Here are five top lessons learned after attending the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Ravens Game

The five top lessons learned from the Chargers' 23-17 win over the Ravens.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Broncos Game

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers 23-9 win over the Denver Broncos.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Ravens Game 

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers' 22-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Chiefs Game

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers' 29-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Bengals Game

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers' 26-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Steelers Game

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers' 33-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Cardinals Game

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers' 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Broncos Game

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers' 23-22 loss to the Denver Broncos.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Raiders Game

Top lessons learned from the Chargers' 20-6 win over the Oakland Raiders.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Seahawks Game

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers' 25-17 win in Seattle.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Learn More
Advertising