Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Season Opener

1. Heart and Grit – Philip Rivers was asked after the game if suffering a tough loss at the buzzer was eerily reminiscent to last season. As the quarterback noted, that couldn't be further from the truth. A year ago, the Bolts found ways to lose games they were ahead in the final quarter. This time, the Chargers showed heart and grit, storming back from 17 points down to give themselves a chance to head into overtime. Yes, having a field goal at the end of the game is a heartbreaking way to lose, and the team knows they must play with more energy and urgency earlier in the game. Still, the quarterback is encouraged by the way the 2017 Chargers showed heart:

"Some of the close losses last season, we were terrible. Some of those close losses were just bad football. We're there, we're there, we're there and then just some critical error (happened). Obviously, you never like to get a field goal blocked but there were other plays in this game. It wasn't, 'Gosh, they just went out there and played terribly.'— We fought, we battled, and it was a heck of a game to watch for those who weren't asleep or didn't turn it off when it was 24-7. We scrapped and clawed—we've always done that since 2004, 2005, 2006 and all the way back. If I can help contribute, we'll always have that as a characteristic."