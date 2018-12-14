Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Chiefs Game

2 . Mike Dub Leads Way to Big Dub – Mike Williams has been a big play machine for the Chargers all year long, and now the rest of the nation is aware following a monster outing against the Chiefs. Williams totaled three touchdowns on the day, and then put the cherry on top by catching the game-winning pass from Philip Rivers on a late two-point conversion. Simply put, Williams has firmly entrenched himself as one of the NFL's biggest playmakers. His 10 total touchdowns are the fourth-most among NFL wideouts. Even more impressive, he's the first Chargers wide receiver to post double digit TDs since Tony Martin in 1996. Thus, you can understand why Williams was top of mind following the win, with Philip Rivers best summing up how impressive he was on the big stage:

"There's never been any doubt in this locker room about Mike, but I think that the whole world knows now why he was picked No. 7. He's got (10) touchdowns and he pretty much, in his own way, (even though) all the receivers contributed, took over the football game. I mean, he scored on a reverse, he caught the other two touchdowns, he caught the two-point conversion, he caught big third down conversions (and) he was (gaining yards off) run after catch. (We) hadn't seen him do as much of that because he hadn't been in those situations.… Mike Williams (was) on fire."