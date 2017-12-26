Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Jets Game

1. A Season-Saving Win – It wasn't pretty, but then again, it doesn't matter how you win. In the end, the Chargers kept their postseason hopes alive with a gutsy effort on the road. Coupled with the Rams beating the Titans, it proved to be a season-saving victory as they enter Week 17 with a chance to capture a Wild Card berth. That's pretty remarkable considering the team started 0-4 yet showed impressive resiliency to go 8-3 over the past 11 games. Philip Rivers weighed in about heading into Week 17 with something to still play for:

"That's all we can ask for at this point. Starting 0-4, digging the hole we dug, to have a chance to be alive in Week 17, although there's games you're sick about at this point, you're excited to have a chance. That was a hard-fought team win today. We knew we were going to have a heck of a challenge and we found a way to get it done…I think you have to give credit to the head coach first. I think it trickles down. I'm thankful for all the years I've been here we've had guys at that position that have stuck with the message and kept their poise and stayed consistent through all the tough times. I think that's why through hundreds and hundreds of players over the past 14 years, we've always been that type of team to battle through the tough times. This team is no different. It doesn't count for more wins, and nobody gives you pats on the back for doing it, but the character of your team shows and it's important to the guys in there and those relationships. It's a fun team to be a part of."