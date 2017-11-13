Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Jaguars Game

1. "Dumb" Late Mistakes Equals "Inexcusable" Loss – The Bolts have lost several heartbreakers this year, but few hurt as much as Sunday's since it involved so many late game blunders. Despite picking Blake Bortles off twice, a myriad of mental errors, poor execution and penalties allowed the Jaguars to tie up a game it looked like the Chargers had sealed before winning it in overtime. On defense, Tre Boston inexplicably went out of bounds instead of trying to gain yards after his second interception, while Joey Bosa's roughing the passer penalty moved the Jaguars into field goal territory. On offense, Austin Ekeler's late fumble as well as an inability to pick up a single first down given two opportunities in the final minutes opened the door for the Jaguars. After the game, a visibly angry Head Coach Anthony Lynn sounded off on the loss: