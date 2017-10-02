Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Eagles Game

3. Revitalized Passing Game – A bright spot for the Bolts was the revitalized passing attack led by Philip Rivers. Number 17 bounced back with a 22-for-38 day, completing passes to nine different receivers for 347 yards, two touchdowns and no picks for a 105.9 passer rating. The team had two players record over 100-yards receiving in the same game for the first time since Week 5 of the 2016 campaign in Tyrell Williams and Keenan Allen. Williams caught five passes for 115 yards and a 75-yard TD while Allen hauled in five balls for 138 yards. KA13 also had receptions for 50 and 49 yards. However, while pleased with the bounce back performance, Rivers was focused on the final score rather than individual stats:

"A lot of (good) chunks. I just briefly saw the numbers and the numbers don't matter, just the number on the scoreboard. Obviously too many incompletions and we had the one turnover, but there's a lot of yards out there and a lot of chunk plays. We've just got to find a way to finish some of those drives to be more consistent and score more points. I know I'm saying the same old thing, but I just don't see anything that's just, 'this is the area and if they just fix that, we'll be good.' It's a matter of finding a way to score. In two games now—you lose by two, you lose by three, you lose by two—you're right there. The flip side is, if we find a way to win any of those three, they're asking the other team the same questions. I understand that, and we've just got to find a way to do it."