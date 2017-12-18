Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Chiefs Game

5. Down but Not Out – The Chargers lost the chance to control their own destiny. While down, they are certainly not out of it. There are several paths that lead to the Bolts making the postseason, but it requires help from several teams. First and foremost, the Chargers must win their final two games against the New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders. If they do that while the Chiefs lose to the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos, the Bolts would be AFC West champions. Meanwhile, they have several paths to a wild card position. If Buffalo Bills lose at least one game (New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins) AND either the Tennessee Titans (Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars) OR Baltimore Ravens (Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals) lose each of their last two games, the Bolts would be a wild card team. At the same time, if the Ravens split their two games (1-1), the Chargers would not be able to make the playoffs as they would lose all tie-breakers involved that include Baltimore, should both teams go 9-7. While there is still a chance, Lynn stated the obvious following the game: