Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Chiefs Game

Dec 18, 2017 at 04:13 AM

Here are five top lessons learned from the Chargers' 30-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs:

1. Old Issues Resurface – The Bolts came in to Saturday's game against the Chiefs winners of seven of nine. Unfortunately, the issues that put them in an 0-4 hole to start the season resurfaced in Arrowhead. Mental miscues, costly turnovers and poor tackling were at the top of the list for Head Coach Anthony Lynn, who was clearly disappointed as his team took a step back:

"It was pretty obvious we did not play our best game. I mean, we reverted back to doing some things that we had done earlier in the season. Turned the ball over. We didn't tackle well in space. We had some dumb penalties at bad times…. I think that bad games can crop up at any time, but I would like to think that we were beyond some of these and that we were taking the next step as a program, but we took a step back today."

2. Second Half Swoon – The second half started out as perfect as the Chargers could have hoped. The defense forced an early punt before Philip Rivers moved the ball down the field, finding Antonio Gates in the back of the end zone. The 86th connection between the pair put the Bolts up 13-10. However, the Chiefs struck back with a touchdown of their own, seizing momentum as they went on a 20-0 run to close out the game. Rivers talked about how the second half got away from the team:

"Yeah, we took the lead right there early in the third with a good drive. You know and then they answered and then we went out and we turned it over there and then we turned it over again later. We kind of fell apart in a sense I guess. We didn't execute how we have been executing, obviously giving them credit. But again, just what we talked about in the last four games not turning the ball over and getting takeaways. We were just the opposite of that today and we turned it over. Just speaking from us, I turned it over, we turned it over too many times. In this environment against this team it gets hard to win when you turn it over four times."

3. Takeaway Streak Comes to an End – While they came into the game the best in the league at forcing turnovers since Week 5, the Bolts failed to force a single turnover for the first time in months. They knew it would be hard facing an Alex Smith-led team that ranks at the top of the league in ball security. However, they also did not do themselves any favors when the opportunity rose. For instance, after Tyreek Hill muffed a punt midway through first quarter, a pair of Chargers were in position to recover the loose ball. However, after a heads up play by the Chiefs in which Nick Dzubnar was pushed into the ball, they were unable to corral it as KC maintained possession. The home team took advantage, using up the remaining 8:55 in the first quarter as they got on the board with a Harrison Butker field goal. While frustrated, Melvin Ingram explained that's just the way it goes sometimes. The key is how they respond moving forward:

"It's not frustrating. That's just how football is. That's how the chips fall right now. We're going to still come to work. We still got the same mentality, really. We got two more games. We got to go get both of them and let the chips fall where they may."

4. Injuries Take a Toll – Denzel Perryman. Russell Okung. Joe Barksdale. Adrian Phillips. Keenan Allen. Hunter Henry. Austin Ekeler. Corey Liuget. Jatavis Brown. The list of players forced to leave the game was lengthy, and the Chargers clearly lost a lot without some of their top playmakers on the field. To their credit, the locker room refused to pin the loss on the amount of players that were hurt. Still, as Melvin Gordon explained, it did make a tough task even harder:

"It's tough. It's tough when you lose key players and they go down. They are the heart of the offense. It's tough when you have a lot of guys drop. That hurt big time."

5. Down but Not Out – The Chargers lost the chance to control their own destiny. While down, they are certainly not out of it. There are several paths that lead to the Bolts making the postseason, but it requires help from several teams. First and foremost, the Chargers must win their final two games against the New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders. If they do that while the Chiefs lose to the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos, the Bolts would be AFC West champions. Meanwhile, they have several paths to a wild card position. If Buffalo Bills lose at least one game (New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins) AND either the Tennessee Titans (Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars) OR Baltimore Ravens (Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals) lose each of their last two games, the Bolts would be a wild card team. At the same time, if the Ravens split their two games (1-1), the Chargers would not be able to make the playoffs as they would lose all tie-breakers involved that include Baltimore, should both teams go 9-7. While there is still a chance, Lynn stated the obvious following the game:

"At this point in the season, we don't control our own destiny right now. We lost that. We can win out, but we need some help. All we can control is these next two weeks…They are huge. Our playoffs have begun. There is no absolute that we are going to the playoffs even if we win the next two games, but if we don't we damn sure aren't going."

Five Tips to Help You Recover From Injury

  1. Gentle range of motion movements can and should be used after the injury occurs. Controlled movement of the injured body part can help prevent scar tissue from forming and increase blood circulation in the area.
  2. Encourage muscle activation in the injured area by flexing the muscles and incorporating low resistance exercises into your daily routine. This will help increase circulation and prevent muscles in the injured area from being significantly weakened.
  3. Avoid the use of anti-inflammatory drugs such as Advil or Ibuprofen, as some degree of inflammation is needed to promote proper tissue healing. Instead, use other forms of analgesia such as ice, topical creams that desensitize an area or over-the-counter medications like Tylenol.
  4. Additional forms of treatment that can be used in the recovery process include using a moist heat pack on the injured area for up to 10 minutes at a time. Practicing dynamic warm-ups/stretches, such as lunges, squats and inch-worms, can also help.
  5. Consult Select Physical Therapy if the pain does not subside. A member of our clinical team can perform a thorough evaluation and create a customized treatment program to ensure proper recovery.

For more information regarding injury prevention and recovery or to request a complimentary consultation with Select Physical Therapy, please visit selectphysicaltherapy.com today!

Related Content

news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Chargers' 2019 Draft

What we learned about the Bolts' seven-man draft class.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the 2019 Combine

Here are five top lessons learned after attending the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Ravens Game

The five top lessons learned from the Chargers' 23-17 win over the Ravens.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Broncos Game

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers 23-9 win over the Denver Broncos.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Ravens Game 

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers' 22-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Chiefs Game

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers' 29-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Bengals Game

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers' 26-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Steelers Game

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers' 33-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Cardinals Game

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers' 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Broncos Game

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers' 23-22 loss to the Denver Broncos.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Raiders Game

Top lessons learned from the Chargers' 20-6 win over the Oakland Raiders.
news

Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Seahawks Game

The top five lessons learned from the Chargers' 25-17 win in Seattle.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | DJ

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
Latest News
Advertising