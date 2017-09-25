Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Chiefs Game

2. Where Are the Takeaways? – The Bolts were one of the best at forcing turnovers a year ago, ranking fourth in the NFL with 28 takeaways. They had at least one in 15 of 16 games, leading the league with 18 interceptions while their 10 fumble recoveries tied for ninth. Unfortunately, the defense has gone two straight games without forcing a turnover. The only turnovers they've recorded on the year came in the fourth quarter in Week 1. It's always tough to get takeaways against the Chiefs, as Alex Smith is one of the best in the league at limiting interceptions. Still, while it was a strong day overall for the defense, the fact remains the Chargers have gone eight straight quarters without a takeaway. After the game, Melvin Ingram explained how the defense has to find a way to play even better: