Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the Browns Game

1. Bolts in "Weird" Playoff Race – The importance of Sunday's win cannot be overstated. As we enter the final quarter of the season, the victory propelled the Chargers into a three-way tie atop the AFC West. After beginning the season 0-4, the Bolts have gone 6-2 over the past eight weeks, setting up a frantic race with the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders to win the division. The Chargers face both teams as they head to Kansas City for a primetime tilt in Week 15 before hosting the Raiders in the season finale. Philip Rivers has seen a lot over his career, but even he admitted to MMQB's Peter King how "weird" it is to be in this position:

"I see this division (as) capable and dangerous. Kansas City can score 40 in a given week. Oakland's explosive; really explosive. And I look at us and sometimes I think, 'Man, those two field goal games and the game I screwed up against Kansas City… we could be sitting here 9-3 and running away with it!' But then reality slaps me. I say, 'Quit saying what could have been! Deal with reality.' And the reality is, it's a great race—just kind of a weird race…We go play the Giants. I remember I'm on bus number three. I got a bunch of guys there around me, and I said, 'Hey, let's forget about Kansas City. They beat New England, they beat Philly, they beat Washington… I mean, they're killing teams. This is the best team ever created! Forget 'em. Let's just see if we can somehow get to .500 with a chance and see if we can sneak into a wild card.' And little by little we just started digging.'"