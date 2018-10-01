Upon Further Review: Five Lessons from the 49ers Game

5. A Mixed Bag on Special Teams – It was an uneven day for the kicking game, but the truth is the Bolts likely wouldn't have pulled out the win if not for special teams. Desmond King had a pair of terrific punt returns, leading to 10 points. His electric return in the final seconds of the first half allowed the Chargers to tie the game at 17 all. In addition, the team had strong coverage to pin the 49ers deep in their own territory. Drew Kaser also dropped in a perfect 40-yard punt with 3:57 left in the game that was down at the San Francisco seven. However, Caleb Sturgis struggled, missing a pair of extra points and a 54-yard field goal. After the game, Lynn said how all three phases contributed to the victory, while Rivers weighed in on the field goal situation:

"I threw an interception for a touchdown today and I don't like anybody saying anything to me. It's one of those, 'Hey we're fine, we're fine.' It's like, I know we will be fine but it's not okay. I don't know kicking, what it feels like. I know it's a mental deal. You spray one with water, I guess, off a tee (playing golf). I don't really want to say anything. I really don't know where the next is going. Not to make light of it, it's a serious deal and I know the work that the Caleb has put in. He's been consistent really, through practice, I haven't seen him miss one in a while. It is somewhat frustrating, it just puts a damper on the drive, but we were able to overcome it today, like we were able to overcome an interception for a touchdown. We would never have been in that situation had I not thrown it to the other team, as well. Hopefully it gets ironed out."