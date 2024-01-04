Not Your Average Rookie: Inside Tuli Tuipulotu's Strong 1st NFL Season

Fellow Chargers players also echoed the sentiment throughout the year, as his approach as a young rookie was one that helped him grow in his first year.

"I love Tuli. I think he does everything right, everything you can ask for from a rookie and more," Bosa said about Tuipulotu in late September. "Everything you can ask for from any player honestly. He's just great, he's in his book, he knows everything.

"He just knows his stuff really well, you can plug him in any position and he's going to do his job," Bosa added. "At the same time, he just really wants to learn and get better which, I've said this before, he's like a sponge and he just practices his craft really hard every single day really consistently and I think he's getting better fast."

Mack also gushed about Tuipulotu's progression earlier this season.

"Tuli is a baller, man. He's a gamer," Mack said. "When the lights cut on, he's ready to go. And that's all we can ask for from a guy that just turned 21 [in September]. He's going out there and playing grown man football."

Tuipulotu walked into a room with tons of NFL experience — and he was able to soak it all in as they paved the way.

To be able to learn from a group that like the one holds a ton of value and helped Tuipulotu in his eventful rookie season.

"I think we had a great group. I think we had some vets who paved the way and showed us the way," Tuipulotu said about the veterans. "Coming into the league I heard a lot of stuff about vets, some of them might treat you like [crap], but over here it was nothing like that.

"It was love all the time. I appreciate all of them," Tuipulotu added. "Joey, K-Mack, Chris [Rumph II], Justin [Hollins], all of them. It's been good."

And from those veterans and during his first experience in the NFL, one of the biggest things he learned from them was to remain consistent in everything you do.

"Trying to be consistent in everything, like in routines," Tuipulotu said. "In that case the season is a long season trying to stay on top of everything. I think that's something I had to learn."