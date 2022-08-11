Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Joshua Kelley & Larry Rountree III Provide Update on Backup Running Back Competition 

Aug 11, 2022 at 01:55 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Cory Kennedy

Seasonal Content Assistant

Joshua Kelley FTP

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions on the 13th day of Chargers Training Camp:

*Running backs embracing RB2 competition *

The Bolts released their first unofficial depth chart Tuesday, with Austin Ekeler leading the way in the running back room. He was followed by Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III and rookie running back Isaiah Spiller to round out the top four running backs on the roster.

Saturday's preseason game provides the perfect opportunity for the young running backs to prove themselves not only in the backfield, but on special teams as well. Both Kelley and Rountree III talked about how the competition for the second running back spot is elevating everybody's game in that room.

"I love it," Kelley said. "For us, as competitors, honesty and truth is how you get better and how you know where you stand. [The coaches] made it clear Day 1. [They were] like, 'Look, this is a competition.' For me, as a competitor, I love it.

"I like to challenge myself. I like to try to prove myself. He's made it clear and I'm just trying to embrace it. I'm not worried, necessarily, about the end right now,' Kelley added. "I'm just worrying about how I get better. Preseason, attacking that, that stuff will take care of itself. You have to embrace it to be competitive, for sure."

As Rountree enters his second season in the NFL, he explained he's been able to get 'dialed in' on both offense and special teams. Rountree echoed the message shared by Kelley and welcomed the competition with the addition of Chargers fourth-round draft pick in Spiller. Rountree explained how the competition has allowed each running back be the 'best version' of themselves.

"We all know the qualities that we have within ourselves. All of us play different," Rountree said. "Austin doesn't play like J.K., and J.K. doesn't play like me. Isaiah doesn't play like us. We all don't play like each other.

"We all have different qualities that we bring to the room, so it's more so of, every day, we help each other out," Rountree added. "We say, 'You be the best version of you and go out here and play ball.' But it's never, I would say, pressure because every day we come in, we go to work and we help each other."

Kelley feels 'bigger, faster, stronger' heading into 2022

Heading into his third season in the NFL, Kelley made it a point during the offseason to 'become the best football player [he] could possibly be' heading into 2022.

Kelley explained on Thursday that he didn't look for a vacation or personal time this offseason, but used every moment possible to become a faster and stronger athlete.

"It wasn't to relax, to wind down, to do all sorts of business activities, vacation," Kelley said. "It was to become the best player I could be for this year. I evaluated myself. I looked at my strengths and weaknesses.

"I felt like I could put on some more muscle and some more explosiveness, so I took the program I had seriously and just attacked it," Kelley added. "Nutrition was huge. You don't get this size and this strong without being on nutrition, on top of your recovery. It was a lot of work."

With the help of a program sent to Kelley by the trainers at Overtime Athletes, the third-year running back has put on noticeable size and strength from last season. Kelley described how the added muscle has translated to his game at camp so far.

"It's been a huge transition," Kelley said. "For me, I'm just like, 'Boom, more explosive, faster, stronger.' It's a big difference.

"There's a correlation between the weight room, nutrition, and to the field — injuries, all of that stuff — there's a correlation to it. It feels good. They got me right. I'm still going, still attacking that program. It doesn't stop," Kelley added.

Whether Kelley gets 'four or 50 reps' during Saturday's game, he spoke on what he's most excited about when talking about suiting up at SoFi Stadium in just two days.

"I'm really excited about [the contact]. We do tag-off, we do hitting against my teammates all the time, but we actually get to go against another team," Kelley said. "You don't get to hold back, you get to actually let loose…I'm excited about it. It's an opportunity that you have to take advantage of."

Staley's philosophy for the preseason opener

The Chargers held a light practice Thursday morning as the team prepares for their preseason opener Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley explained after practice that he's going to be looking at 'every single position group' during Saturday's game, and noted what he's excited about when it comes to evaluating players during the preseason opener.

"Now, you get to take the field together as a team," Staley said. "I'm looking forward to seeing all three phases feed off of each other and play the game that we expect to play. Take the field the right way. Then, you're always going to be looking for those players who are going to perform.

"I think you see what's happening on a practice field or in a scrimmage, but now you get to see them play in a real football game," Staley added. "That's always exciting for a coach and as a team to see your team take shape for this year, and this is our first chance at it."

Staley also gave some insight into the process behind deciding which players will see game action on Saturday, plus his objective when it comes to evaluating players during the preseason.

"We really want to take the preseason from the game's perspective and try and evaluate people that we feel like are really establishing themselves for a certain role," he said. "Or there's a part of a competition that we really need to see sort of express itself. That's really what we want out of the preseason."

"We really want to make sure that we take advantage of these games to get the right evaluation of these guys, and then the units within our football team heading in towards the regular season."

One of the position competitions at camp so far is the battle for the starting right tackle spot between Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins III. Staley gave an updated on if the two tackles will take the field Saturday.

"Yeah, I think you'll definitely be able to see both of those guys," Staley said.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Davis, Samuel Evolving on Defense, Ficken Prepping Special Teams for Preseason Opener

"I think our offense is one of the better offenses in the league, so it's best-on-best. We have our days, they have their days. I think that's the point of competition, just to keep grinding, keep making each other better."

news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Focused on Being 'Complete Defense' as Camp Progresses

"We definitely want to be a team that stops the run. We want to be a team that, on the back end, takes the ball away."

news

Three Takeaways: Justin Herbert Leading 'Clean Operation' for Offense in Training Camp

"Your quarterback is going to define how you play in and out of the huddle, in and out of personnel groupings, the tempo that you play, the menu that you can activate. The more plays that you can activate, the better."

news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Rookies Appreciate Veteran Mentorship in 1st Training Camp

"He's talked to me a lot about game day, just the feelings, the emotions, the hype behind it. He's another person I talk to and helps me. He gives me little tips and things to stay calm, to really focus on my job. He's just a great resource for me."

news

Three Takeaways: Revamped Bolts Defense 'Coming Together' After 8 Camp Practices

"I'm still liking what I'm seeing. We had some padded practices, so we can see those guys, their physical abilities, and some toughness. That's on display."

news

Three Takeaways: Bolts Offense in A Good Spot, Joseph-Day Feeling Comfortable on Defense

"They're able to play even more confidently. Really excited about where they're at, and they have to continue to improve."

news

Three Takeaways: Matt Feiler Takes Notice of Zion Johnson's Progression

Veteran guard says rookie can be "lock-down" offensive linemen in the league

news

Three Takeaways: Nasir Adderley Talks On-Field Growth in Year 2 of Defensive Scheme

"When you're not thinking about what you have to do, you're able to look at a lot more and play a lot faster. It's definitely been really beneficial."

news

Three Takeaways: Depth, Star Power Highlight Early Days of Chargers Camp

"When you have great players on both sides of the ball, somebody might have that day, somebody might have [the other]. But yeah, it's been a lot of going back and forth."

news

Three Takeaways: Austin Ekeler Says Chargers Are Getting Back Into Rhythm After Day 3

"The intensity today was the highest that it's been, so that's good. That means people are starting to understand, people are starting to feel like themselves again."

news

Three Takeaways: Bosa Outlines Bond With Mack, Allen Feels Fresh Entering Year 10

"Me and Khalil, I feel like we are going to have a great bond by the end of this year."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

J.C. Jackson Ranked No. 1 on NFL.com's Top Cornerbacks List Entering 2022 Season

Blockbuster free-agent addition ranked No. 1 on David Carr's preseason list

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

Latest News
Advertising