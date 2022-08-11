Three Takeaways: Joshua Kelley & Larry Rountree III Provide Update on Backup Running Back Competition 

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions on the 13th day of Chargers Training Camp:

*Running backs embracing RB2 competition *

The Bolts released their first unofficial depth chart Tuesday, with Austin Ekeler leading the way in the running back room. He was followed by Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III and rookie running back Isaiah Spiller to round out the top four running backs on the roster.

Saturday's preseason game provides the perfect opportunity for the young running backs to prove themselves not only in the backfield, but on special teams as well. Both Kelley and Rountree III talked about how the competition for the second running back spot is elevating everybody's game in that room.

"I love it," Kelley said. "For us, as competitors, honesty and truth is how you get better and how you know where you stand. [The coaches] made it clear Day 1. [They were] like, 'Look, this is a competition.' For me, as a competitor, I love it.

"I like to challenge myself. I like to try to prove myself. He's made it clear and I'm just trying to embrace it. I'm not worried, necessarily, about the end right now,' Kelley added. "I'm just worrying about how I get better. Preseason, attacking that, that stuff will take care of itself. You have to embrace it to be competitive, for sure."

As Rountree enters his second season in the NFL, he explained he's been able to get 'dialed in' on both offense and special teams. Rountree echoed the message shared by Kelley and welcomed the competition with the addition of Chargers fourth-round draft pick in Spiller. Rountree explained how the competition has allowed each running back be the 'best version' of themselves.

"We all know the qualities that we have within ourselves. All of us play different," Rountree said. "Austin doesn't play like J.K., and J.K. doesn't play like me. Isaiah doesn't play like us. We all don't play like each other.