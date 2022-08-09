Chargers Release 1st Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022 Season 

The Chargers have released their first unofficial depth chart of 2022.
The Bolts open preseason play by hosting the Rams on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Unofficial depth charts are league-mandated before a team's first preseason game.
For reference, the Chargers offense is listed in "21 personnel" with two backs (a running back and fullback) and a tight end. That leaves two spots at receiver, along with a quarterback and the offensive line.
The Bolts defense, meanwhile, features starters in a base 3-4 scheme, which includes three down linemen, two outside linebackers, two inside linebackers, two cornerbacks and two safeties.
Here's a look at the Chargers unofficial depth chart with starters followed by backups listed in order as they appear.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Starter: Justin Herbert
Backups: Chase Daniel or Easton Stick, and Brandon Peters
Running back
Starter: Austin Ekeler
Backups: Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III, Isaiah Spiller, Kevin Marks, Jr., and Leddie Brown
Fullback
Starter: Zander Horvath or Gabe Nabers
Backup: Tre' McKitty
Wide receiver
Starters: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams
Backups: Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter, Jason Moore, Jr., Michael Bandy, Maurice Ffrench and Trevon Bradford
Tight end
Starter: Gerald Everett
Backups: Donald Parham, Jr., Tre' McKitty, Hunter Kampmoyer, Erik Krommenhoek, Sage Surratt and Stone Smartt (NFI list)
Offensive tackles
Starters: Rashawn Slater (LT); Storm Norton or Trey Pipkins III (RT)
Backups: Foster Sarell (LT), Zack Bailey (LT/RT)
Interior offensive linemen
Starters: Matt Feiler (LG), Corey Linsley (C) and Zion Johnson (RG)
Backups: Jamaree Salyer (LG), Will Clapp (C), Brenden Jaimes (RG), Cameron Hunt (LG), Isaac Weaver (C) and Ryan Hunter (RG)
DEFENSE
Interior defensive linemen
Starters: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Jerry Tillery
Backups: Morgan Fox, Christian Covington, Otito Ogbonnia, Joe Gaziano, Breiden Fehoko, Andrew Brown and Forrest Merrill
Outside linebacker
Starters: Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack
Backups: Kyle Van Noy, Chris Rumph II, Emeke Egbule, Jamal Davis II and Ty Shelby
Inside linebacker
Starters: Kyle Van Noy and Drue Tranquill
Backups: Troy Reeder, Nick Neimann, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Damon Lloyd, Cole Christiansen and Kenneth Murray (PUP list)
Cornerback
Starters: J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel, Jr.
Backups: Michael Davis, Bryce Callahan, Tevaughn Campbell, Kemon Hall, Brandon Sebastian and Ja'Sir Taylor
Safety
Starters: Derwin James, Jr., and Nasir Adderley
Backups: Mark Webb, Jr., Alohi Gilman, JT Woods, Ben DeLuca, Deane Leonard, Raheem Layne and Skyler Thomas
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker/kickoffs
Starter: Dustin Hopkins
Backup: James McCourt
Punter/holder
JK Scott
Long snapper
Josh Harris
Kick returner
Starter: Carter
Backups: Bandy, Reed and Taylor
Punt returner
Starter: Carter
Backups: Bandy, Callahan and Taylor
