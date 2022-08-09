Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Release 1st Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022 Season 

Aug 09, 2022 at 03:31 PM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

The Chargers have released their first unofficial depth chart of 2022.

The Bolts open preseason play by hosting the Rams on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Unofficial depth charts are league-mandated before a team's first preseason game.

For reference, the Chargers offense is listed in "21 personnel" with two backs (a running back and fullback) and a tight end. That leaves two spots at receiver, along with a quarterback and the offensive line.

The Bolts defense, meanwhile, features starters in a base 3-4 scheme, which includes three down linemen, two outside linebackers, two inside linebackers, two cornerbacks and two safeties.

Here's a look at the Chargers unofficial depth chart with starters followed by backups listed in order as they appear.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Starter: Justin Herbert

Backups: Chase Daniel or Easton Stick, and Brandon Peters

Running back

Starter: Austin Ekeler

Backups: Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III, Isaiah Spiller, Kevin Marks, Jr., and Leddie Brown

Fullback

Starter: Zander Horvath or Gabe Nabers

Backup: Tre' McKitty

Wide receiver

Starters: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams

Backups: Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter, Jason Moore, Jr., Michael Bandy, Maurice Ffrench and Trevon Bradford

Tight end

Starter: Gerald Everett

Backups: Donald Parham, Jr., Tre' McKitty, Hunter Kampmoyer, Erik Krommenhoek, Sage Surratt and Stone Smartt (NFI list)

Offensive tackles

Starters: Rashawn Slater (LT); Storm Norton or Trey Pipkins III (RT)

Backups: Foster Sarell (LT), Zack Bailey (LT/RT)

Interior offensive linemen

Starters: Matt Feiler (LG), Corey Linsley (C) and Zion Johnson (RG)

Backups: Jamaree Salyer (LG), Will Clapp (C), Brenden Jaimes (RG), Cameron Hunt (LG), Isaac Weaver (C) and Ryan Hunter (RG)

Bolts in B&W: Training Camp Week 2

Take a look back at the second week of Chargers Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

DEFENSE

Interior defensive linemen

Starters: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson and Jerry Tillery

Backups: Morgan Fox, Christian Covington, Otito Ogbonnia, Joe Gaziano, Breiden Fehoko, Andrew Brown and Forrest Merrill

Outside linebacker

Starters: Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack

Backups: Kyle Van Noy, Chris Rumph II, Emeke Egbule, Jamal Davis II and Ty Shelby

Inside linebacker

Starters: Kyle Van Noy and Drue Tranquill

Backups: Troy Reeder, Nick Neimann, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Damon Lloyd, Cole Christiansen and Kenneth Murray (PUP list)

Cornerback

Starters: J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel, Jr.

Backups: Michael Davis, Bryce Callahan, Tevaughn Campbell, Kemon Hall, Brandon Sebastian and Ja'Sir Taylor

Safety

Starters: Derwin James, Jr., and Nasir Adderley

Backups: Mark Webb, Jr., Alohi Gilman, JT Woods, Ben DeLuca, Deane Leonard, Raheem Layne and Skyler Thomas

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker/kickoffs

Starter: Dustin Hopkins

Backup: James McCourt

Punter/holder

JK Scott

Long snapper

Josh Harris

Kick returner

Starter: Carter

Backups: Bandy, Reed and Taylor

Punt returner

Starter: Carter

Backups: Bandy, Callahan and Taylor

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

