Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

This Week on the Chargers Podcast Network: The Best of Week 5

Oct 04, 2019 at 04:46 PM

The Chargers Podcast Network is one of the best ways to keep up with daily news and updates surrounding your favorite team. Subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts, or find us on Spotify and Soundcloud. To check out more episodes, click here.

Chargers Weekly

CBS Sports' Jim Nantz and James Brown headlined this week's episode of Chargers Weekly, while host Chris Hayre was also joined by The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala and Chargers radio analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Nantz expects a close game between the Chargers and Broncos Sunday, highlighting the reputation of Denver's head coach and how the team's 0-4 record isn't totally indicative of how they've played thus far this season.

"Vic Fangio, their head coach is someone I've known in this league for a long time," Nantz said. "(He was a) well-respected defensive coordinator...They've been in every game (and) could've won all four of them."

Nantz also celebrated Philip Rivers' excellence and Austin Ekeler's underdog story.

"Thank goodness if you're a Chargers fan (that) you've got Philip Rivers as your quarterback," Nantz said. "(Ekeler's) story is (also) amazing....He willed himself to be an NFL player and not just make a roster but to make a difference, and his production is not going to go away."

Brown also marveled at Rivers' career.

"How old is Mr. Rivers? "Old Man" Rivers just keeps it going," Brown said. "Talk about a fiery and tenacious player...That's a teammate that you can count on…(He has) sustained excellence, augmented with passion and being an inherent leader of that squad."

According to Brown, Sunday will mark another competitive chapter in the historic Chargers-Broncos rivalry.

"We also understand the inherent rivalry between two excellent franchises with a good past," Brown said. "We're looking forward to (Sunday's Broncos vs. Chargers) game as well."

Meanwhile, The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala expects an intense battle between AFC West rivals Sunday.

"The Broncos always get up for playing against Philip Rivers," Jhabvala said. "He's one guy that always comes up. They just really enjoy going against him. They like that he talks trash on the field. There's a mutual respect there."

Despite Denver's 0-4 record, Daniel Jeremiah also believes the Broncos will come out ready to play.

"A lot's going to be made of Bradley Chubb and him not playing, but Von Miller's as good as it gets," Jeremiah said. "I'm also going to keep my eye on a guy like Courtland Sutton on offense, who I think is really an emerging young star wide receiver… they've got some guys and they are competitive."

Playmakers

On this week's Playmakers podcast with Hayley Elwood, Lindsay Jones, who covers the NFL for The Athletic, stopped by to talk about players to watch this weekend, which included Keenan Allen.

"I mean, he's just dominant," Jones said. "He is very under the radar nationally, even though he does this year after year after year. When you talk to cornerbacks around the league, and you ask them, 'Who is (one of) the toughest guys to defend consistently?' They'll almost always include Keenan Allen in that group."

In addition to previewing Sunday's game. Jones not only spoke about her career and unique responsibilities covering the league at The Athletic, but she also shared advice for aspiring sports journalists.

"The heart of everything to me is the reporting and writing skills, and those are the things you have to have if you want to be in any area of sports journalism," Jones said. "It's really about writing a lot, reading a lot, (and) listening to different types of storytelling."

Backstage: Chargers

This week on Backstage: Chargers, kicker Michael Badgley and defensive end Isaac Rochell sat down with defensive tackle Justin Jones to talk about his time at NC State, getting drafted and his massive sneaker collection. 

Also, Jones talked about how great it feels to be a Charger:

"Being drafted to the Chargers and being on this D-line, I feel like that was written. I could not be in a better situation."

Jones attests that he never would have been in this position without hard work, dedication, and a mindset where he believes he's "that dog":

"A lot of people tell me, 'Oh, I want to be where you're at.' And I tell them, 'Bro, I'm not even where I want to be. You have to believe you're that dog. If you don't believe that, no one's going to believe that."

Additionally, the guys got on JJ for wearing number 27 in college...

Related Content

news

3 Mejores Enfrentamientos Para Seguir Contra Las Vegas

Aquí están los enfrentamientos mas importantes de los Chargers en su cuarto partido de la temporada
news

Chargers Mailbag: Who Steps Up Without Mike Williams?

The Chargers Week 4 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders
news

A Conversation With: Chargers Cornerback Michael Davis

Chargers.com sat down with the cornerback during Latino Heritage Month to discuss his roots and how he hopes to serve as a role model for others
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Bolts return home to take on the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1:05 p.m. (PT)

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
Latest News
Advertising