This Week on the Chargers Podcast Network: The Best of Week 5

Brown also marveled at Rivers' career.

"How old is Mr. Rivers? "Old Man" Rivers just keeps it going," Brown said. "Talk about a fiery and tenacious player...That's a teammate that you can count on…(He has) sustained excellence, augmented with passion and being an inherent leader of that squad."

According to Brown, Sunday will mark another competitive chapter in the historic Chargers-Broncos rivalry.

"We also understand the inherent rivalry between two excellent franchises with a good past," Brown said. "We're looking forward to (Sunday's Broncos vs. Chargers) game as well."

Meanwhile, The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala expects an intense battle between AFC West rivals Sunday.

"The Broncos always get up for playing against Philip Rivers," Jhabvala said. "He's one guy that always comes up. They just really enjoy going against him. They like that he talks trash on the field. There's a mutual respect there."

Despite Denver's 0-4 record, Daniel Jeremiah also believes the Broncos will come out ready to play.