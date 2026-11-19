The competition was high between military bases over the summer at The Bolt.
The Chargers welcomed active-duty service members to The Bolt for the 3rd Annual Battle of the Bases Flag Football Tournament earlier in the year, presented by American Airlines and supported by USAA.
The event united teams from Marine Corps Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, the California Army National Guard, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Edwards Air Force Base, and the U.S. Army for a day of friendly competition, teamwork, and military appreciation.
"For us, this is an honor to have them here at The Bolt," Chargers Impact Fund Director Taylor Chavez said. "They sacrifice every day for us, so it's the least we can do to give them some time and to come out, build camaraderie with people they may not see on base and compete for ultimate bragging rights."
It was a highly competitive day that saw the U.S. Air Force secure Bracket 1 and U.S. Coast Guard Bracket claim Bracket 2 for the Battle of the Bases Championship.
But above all, it brought members of different military stations that would otherwise not interact together.
"I think it's cool because in reality, we're all on the same team but there's always a little bit of competition between each branch," Braiden McCann representing Marine Corp Miramar said. "A little competition [on the weekend], I love football and everyone does too. It's great."
Staff Sargent Fabian Aguilar from the Marine Corps added: "I would say it's a good camaraderie because even though we're different military branches, we still share the same brotherhood and the same purpose."
Chargers Host 3rd Annual Battle of the Bases Flag Football Tournament for Active Duty Service Members
The Chargers welcomed active-duty service members to The Bolt for the 3rd Annual Battle of the Bases Flag Football Tournament on Saturday. Presented by American Airlines and supported by USAA, the event united teams from Marine Corps Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, the California Army National Guard, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Edwards Air Force Base, and the U.S. Army for a day of friendly competition, teamwork, and military appreciation.
Not to mention the opportunity to play on the same practice field of an NFL team as well.
It's a chance that they did not take lightly.
"It feels iconic. I don't know how else to explain it," McCann said. "When I was a kid, football players were my heroes so getting to play where they play feels really cool."
Isaac Watson from the Air Force added: "It's not something anyone can say that they've done. It's an honor."
The Battle of the Bases tournament has been a staple for the Chargers and only continues to grow, as they continue their year-round military appreciation alongside American Airlines.
"It's huge for us because we share the same mission of giving back to our active-duty military veterans and gold star families," Chavez said. "This is one way we can join forces together to make something greater for our military members."
Chargers Partnership Management Manager Omar Flores added: "American Airlines is always a huge sponsor for us and the last several years, they've been a part of a lot of our military initiatives. They're celebrating their centennial year this year so we really wanted to go big. They've been supportive with every event we've done with the military. Super thankful for them."