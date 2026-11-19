Not to mention the opportunity to play on the same practice field of an NFL team as well.

It's a chance that they did not take lightly.

"It feels iconic. I don't know how else to explain it," McCann said. "When I was a kid, football players were my heroes so getting to play where they play feels really cool."

Isaac Watson from the Air Force added: "It's not something anyone can say that they've done. It's an honor."

The Battle of the Bases tournament has been a staple for the Chargers and only continues to grow, as they continue their year-round military appreciation alongside American Airlines.

"It's huge for us because we share the same mission of giving back to our active-duty military veterans and gold star families," Chavez said. "This is one way we can join forces together to make something greater for our military members."