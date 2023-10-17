Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways: Chargers Lament Missed Chances in Primetime Loss

Oct 16, 2023 at 10:49 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

5T Week 6

The Bolts are 2-3 following a 20-17 loss to Dallas on Monday Night Football.

Here are five takeaways from Week 6:

1. Bolts offense misses opportunities

The Chargers had a chance to go win the game Monday night in primetime.

The magical final drive never happened, as Justin Herbert was sacked on second down before he threw a third-down interception.

The end result was a three-point loss, as all of the Chargers losses this season have come by a combined eight points.

"We're 100 percent expecting to go down there and win the game," Austin Ekeler said.

But with the spotlight on the final possession, Herbert's focus was instead on a pair of missed throws to Keenan Allen earlier in the contest.

"Keenan ran two great routes and that's on me as a quarterback," Herbert said. "We had those explosive opportunities. We have to capitalize on those."

The first came late in the second quarter, when the quarterback misfired to Allen down the Cowboys sideline. The potential big gain likely would have put the Bolts in field goal range with a chance to at least tie the game at 10 before halftime.

The second missed chance came a few minutes into the fourth quarter. Allen ran an out-and-up and didn't have a defender within a few yards of him. A clean throw might have meant a touchdown.

Instead, the ball sailed high and hit the turf.

"He missed Keenan on the double-move, but that's just part of ball. He definitely gave us a chance to win in the game," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. "He competed. We were right there at the end. We have to put this one behind us and get moving."

Herbert completed 22 of 37 passes for 227 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. His passer rating was 84.0, his second-lowest mark of the season.

"I missed a couple receivers, threw some bad passes," Herbert said. "A lot left out there … so there's a lot to work on and improve on."

2. Defense rues 3rd-down chances

Entering the fourth quarter Monday night, the Bolts defense had allowed just two third-down conversions to Dallas on eight total tries.

But the final stanza began auspiciously as the Cowboys faced third-and-11 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Dak Prescott evaded pressure in the pocket and found Tony Pollard in the middle of the field. A broken tackle later, the Cowboys had picked up 60 yards.

"The throw to Pollard was one of those fluke plays off of a scramble where we have him. Give credit to Dak, he made a big play there," Staley said.

The Bolts then endured a nightmarish final quarter on third downs the rest of the way.

On third-and-18 from the Dallas 17, the Bolts bottled up the receivers and forced Prescott to scramble for nine yards. But, instead of getting the ball back, the Chargers were whistled for two different infractions as Dallas moved the chains with an automatic first down.

Four plays later, Dallas hit an 18-yard gain on third-and-6 near midfield. A few plays later, it was a third-and-9 conversion for 11 yards through the air.

"We just have to play better," said Asante Samuel, Jr.. "We always play hard and play with intent … we just have to finish off the game."

Dean Marlowe added: "We had them behind the sticks … them converting those is tough. They found a way to make plays … they made one more play than we did."

Prescott's final third-down pass was incomplete, but the damage had been done. Dallas kicked a 39-yard field goal that eventually proved to be the game winner.

"They made a couple of plays, but I wouldn't change any of the calls," Staley said. "We were in really good defenses for the matchups that they have at receiver, and, obviously, against a mobile quarterback — we rushed five on one of them. We just didn't make the plays down the stretch to win on defense."

Overall, the Chargers stopped Dallas on eight of 13 tries on third downs.

But the ones they didn't, three of which came in the fourth quarter, came back to burn the Bolts.

"I feel like, obviously, when we do good on first and second down … get third-and-manageable … it's favorable for us. That's when we got to get off the field," said Eric Kendricks. "There were some third and longs in there that we gave up, can't do that.

He later added: "But it always comes down to the little things in football. Especially the last five games, it's always the little details. That's the NFL for you. Got a lot to build on, but third downs, man."

Derwin James, Jr. said: "The chances are in the favor of the defense so we've got to keep just start winning those downs."

Photos: Cowboys vs Chargers Game Action

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

3LAC4749
1 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MZ9_7140
2 / 107
(John McGillen/ NFL)
3LAC4769
3 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4765
4 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MZ9_7179 (1)
5 / 107
(John McGillen/ NFL)
6LAC3936
6 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3943
7 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MZ9_7333
8 / 107
(John McGillen/ NFL)
3LAC4919
9 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MZ9_7354
10 / 107
(John McGillen/ NFL)
3LAC4927
11 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4931
12 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4940
13 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4967
14 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4977
15 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2249
16 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5103
17 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100859
18 / 107
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5239
19 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5211
20 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5155
21 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC7966
22 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200404
23 / 107
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5297
24 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200475
25 / 107
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200473
26 / 107
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200459
27 / 107
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5321
28 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5355
29 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5417
30 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4373
31 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4233
32 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4364
33 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4301
34 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4488
35 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8866
36 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE101088
37 / 107
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5539
38 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2CHA1381
39 / 107
(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4830
40 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE101297
41 / 107
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4909
42 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
NV2_3118
43 / 107
(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4847
44 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MZ9_8455
45 / 107
(John McGillen/ NFL)
MZ9_8570
46 / 107
(John McGillen/ NFL)
2LAC8066
47 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MZ9_8299
48 / 107
(John McGillen/ NFL)
6LAC5191
49 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5604
50 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2CHA1613
51 / 107
(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9244
52 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5698
53 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
NV1_9275
54 / 107
(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5959
55 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5962
56 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6098
57 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5964
58 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
NV1_9329
59 / 107
(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0807
60 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0823
61 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8293
62 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0861
63 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0619
64 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8260
65 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0759
66 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8724
67 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2CHA1980
68 / 107
(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200929
69 / 107
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9517
70 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200953
71 / 107
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6370
72 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6310
73 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE101860
74 / 107
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6154
75 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6161
76 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0921
77 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6248
78 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6423
79 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
NV1_9524
80 / 107
(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
NV1_9589
81 / 107
(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8515
82 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6439
83 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6352
84 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6210
85 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8703
86 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6586
87 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6600
88 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2465
89 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6914
90 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE102015
91 / 107
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6720
92 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC2421
93 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA0222
94 / 107
(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201168
95 / 107
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
NV1_0215
96 / 107
(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201204
97 / 107
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
NV1_0230
98 / 107
(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201217
99 / 107
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6817
100 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7216
101 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC6996
102 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7388
103 / 107
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0164
104 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0176
105 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0122
106 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0140
107 / 107
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Run game stymies offense

As mentioned above, a sack on Herbert help thwart the Chargers chance in the final two minutes.

It came from Micah Parsons, a player the Bolts talked about all week as a player who could change the game.

The play was actually the lone sack on Herbert all game, but he was hit eight total times, according to game stats.

The Chargers credited the Cowboys in the postgame locker room.

"They have a really good front. It's widely documented. They are one of the top pass-rush units in the league," Staley said.

Jamaree Salyer added: "They have a really good rush package ... I felt like we had a good plan for it, just execution-wise, got to be better upfront as individuals and as a team we've got to execute better."

Staley pinpointed to an area the Bolts lacked in — the run game — that allowed Dallas to have success in the passing game.

"I think that our inability to run the football allowed their rush to really express itself. They were able to play their type of game most of the game," Staley said. "They have a lot of good rushers, so there's going to be pressure. We have to do a better job of running the football."

The Chargers ran the ball 23 times for just 53 yards Monday, good for just 2.3 yards per carry.

Ekeler had 27 yards on 14 attempts while Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller each had a 2-yard rush. Herbert added 20 yards on six rushes.

"We have to take a hard look at what we're doing. It takes all 11 people. It's not just on one unit — it's not just the O-line — it's the tight ends, the backs, the wideouts and the quarterback," Staley said. "We have to be more effective in that phase, if you're going to play high-level offense against a pass rush like that."

Salyer added: "I think it's just game planning, getting better with that, get on the same page, hitting the combinations better. Being on the same page as far as what we're trying to get accomplished and how we can do it better whether it's technique, whatever it is. I think we can get better, a lot more clean with that."

4. Big play on special teams

The Chargers final points of the night were set up by special teams as the Bolts punted it away with just under nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

JK Scott's punt angled to the left where gunner Ja'Sir Taylor powered Jalen Tolbert into returner KaVontae Turpin, which is legal by NFL rules. The punt hit the turf and bounced to the middle of the field.

Tolbert, who thought the ball had been touched, sprinted over and dove for it, but long snapper Josh Harris helped keep the ball free. It was eventually recovered by linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga at the Dallas 20-yard line.

"Just trying to run to the ball, that's what we're coached to do," Harris said.

He later added: "We know that's a third of the game and any chance we get to go out there we have an opportunity to affect the game. We have a lot of pride in the practice we put in day-in and day-out to be able to capitalize on game day."

The officials initially ruled that possession belonged to Dallas, but Staley challenged the play and the call was over turned.

The Bolts took advantage of the start in the red zone and eventually tied the game at 17 when Herbert hit Gerald Everett for a 1-yard touchdown pass on fourth down.

5. Moving on to Week 7

The Bolts don't have time to dwell on this one.

Not with a road game against the division-leading Chiefs just six days away.

Khalil Mack summed up the vibe in the postgame locker room.

"It's frustrating. Coming off the bye week, understanding what we had in front of us, the opportunity we had on Monday Night Football," Mack said. "We let ourselves down, we let the fans down and ownership and everybody in the building.

"It's going to be a quick turnaround for Kansas City, six days to prepare, so we got to flush this one after tonight and just get ready for the next one," Mack added. "Game 5, got to flush it and get ready for the next one."

Kendricks added: "Division game, big week. Quick turnaround, six days. Excited for the opportunity. This is the NFL, it's not easy. I've been in this situation before. There's only one thing to do, get to work, get to practice, communicate with our guys, fix some issues we have and just tighten up and get that confidence."

The Chiefs lead the division with a 5-1 record, follow by the Raiders (3-3), Chargers (2-3) and Broncos (1-5).

The teams have split the last six meetings at Arrowhead Stadium.

"24-hour rule," Samuel said. "We'll watch the film and get back into the lab … Wednesday we're back at it. Chiefs are a great team with great coaches. We'll go out there and play."

Staley added: "We have to put this one behind us, because it was a tough game, and we have to get moving to Kansas City."

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Have Chance to Make National Statement on MNF

 "Right now is a time when you learn a lot about your team. These are important games and it's what your team builds on."
news

5 Chargers Takeaways Ahead of the Week 5 Bye

The Bolts are 2-2 and have a break this week. Here is what has stood out through the team's first four games.
news

5 Takeaways: Staley Provides Update on Justin Herbert's Finger Injury Ahead of Week 5 Bye

The Bolts quarterback sustained a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand in Sunday's win against the Raiders
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Win After Rallying Around Late Hit on Herbert

"Obviously, we protect No. 10 at all costs and seeing everybody with him, that reaction immediately, everybody on the team is on the same page."
news

Final Thoughts: Why Quentin Johnston is Ready for Bigger Role in Bolts Offense

Bolts center Corey Linsley will be placed on the Non-Football Illness List on Saturday with a "non-emergent heart-related medical issue."
news

5 Takeaways: Staley Reacts to Williams' Injury, Praises Bolts O-Line for Strong Play

"It's the toughest kind of news. Mike's one of my favorites, he's one of our most important players he's a guy who's not only one of our best players, but he sets the example from a team building culture."
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Defense Seals the Deal vs. Vikings

"Honestly, I lost track of what down it was, I was just going to keep going until we were going to win the game. It was a great effort by everyone around."
news

Final Thoughts: Chargers Keys to Victory in Minnesota

"You've got to do something about being close. You can't just be close in this league. You've got to make it happen."
news

5 Takeaways: Why Week 2 Was Kenneth Murray's Best Game in Years

"I thought it was Kenneth Murray's best game since I've been the coach ... there was just a lot of positives to take away from his performance."
news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Frustrated, Focused on Little Details After 0-2 Start

"I know that we got the right guys in that locker room and we're going to stay together. We're going to stay tough and we're going to get this thing going because it's a long season."
news

Final Thoughts: 5 Key Storylines for the Chargers in Week 2

"Every seven days you get an opportunity to humble somebody, or somebody humbles you. We'll get another chance this Sunday."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
Latest News
Advertising