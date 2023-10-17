5 Takeaways: Chargers Lament Missed Chances in Primetime Loss

4. Big play on special teams

The Chargers final points of the night were set up by special teams as the Bolts punted it away with just under nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

JK Scott's punt angled to the left where gunner Ja'Sir Taylor powered Jalen Tolbert into returner KaVontae Turpin, which is legal by NFL rules. The punt hit the turf and bounced to the middle of the field.

Tolbert, who thought the ball had been touched, sprinted over and dove for it, but long snapper Josh Harris helped keep the ball free. It was eventually recovered by linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga at the Dallas 20-yard line.

"Just trying to run to the ball, that's what we're coached to do," Harris said.

He later added: "We know that's a third of the game and any chance we get to go out there we have an opportunity to affect the game. We have a lot of pride in the practice we put in day-in and day-out to be able to capitalize on game day."

The officials initially ruled that possession belonged to Dallas, but Staley challenged the play and the call was over turned.

The Bolts took advantage of the start in the red zone and eventually tied the game at 17 when Herbert hit Gerald Everett for a 1-yard touchdown pass on fourth down.

5. Moving on to Week 7

The Bolts don't have time to dwell on this one.

Not with a road game against the division-leading Chiefs just six days away.

Khalil Mack summed up the vibe in the postgame locker room.

"It's frustrating. Coming off the bye week, understanding what we had in front of us, the opportunity we had on Monday Night Football," Mack said. "We let ourselves down, we let the fans down and ownership and everybody in the building.

"It's going to be a quick turnaround for Kansas City, six days to prepare, so we got to flush this one after tonight and just get ready for the next one," Mack added. "Game 5, got to flush it and get ready for the next one."

Kendricks added: "Division game, big week. Quick turnaround, six days. Excited for the opportunity. This is the NFL, it's not easy. I've been in this situation before. There's only one thing to do, get to work, get to practice, communicate with our guys, fix some issues we have and just tighten up and get that confidence."

The Chiefs lead the division with a 5-1 record, follow by the Raiders (3-3), Chargers (2-3) and Broncos (1-5).

The teams have split the last six meetings at Arrowhead Stadium.

"24-hour rule," Samuel said. "We'll watch the film and get back into the lab … Wednesday we're back at it. Chiefs are a great team with great coaches. We'll go out there and play."