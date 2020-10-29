Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Statement from the Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 29, 2020 at 08:28 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications

Late last night, we received notice a Chargers player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately notified, began self-quarantine and the contact tracing process was initiated.

The player's close contacts have been identified. They will remain home today and participate in meetings remotely.

Hoag Performance Center remains open, and the team will follow its normal practice and meeting schedule. All meetings will be held virtually.

We continue to operate in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance.

As has been the case since day one of this pandemic, the health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority.

