A Q&A With Chargers Social Club Day One Mallory Molinski

Introducing Mallory Molinski, a Day One of the Chargers Social Club:

Tell us your name and introduce yourself:

"I'm Mallory Molinski. I'm a Chargers Day One and I was introduced to the group through working with them previously with a few members of the team, and I was very involved in the foundation work."

What's your ideal girl's night?

"I would say for me, an ideal girls night is somewhere with a really good martini and fries, maybe a little dancing. Definitely late night munchies and a cozy sleepover."

Can you tell us what do you actually do, and what do your friends think that you do?

"What I actually do now is I own a PR agency that's transitioned to more of an experience event driven company. We work with a lot of brands and produce elevated, really cool experiences. We create partnerships with great brands and we still do a little bit of traditional PR. I think what all my friends think I do is work with celebrities, especially the ones who don't live in LA. That's all they think."

Why did you say yes to being a Day One?

"I said yes to being a Day One because I had already worked with the Chargers. I loved everyone that I met on the team. I was really inspired by a lot of the women internally, especially Heather Birdsall. She kind of told me about the concept and I instantly was like, 'What can I do to help?' Because it's building this really cool community and not only for adult women to come together and network and learn, but to give back to the youth. I instantly was so obsessed with it and I'm really excited about it."

What's one risk that you've taken that's paid off?

"My biggest risk was starting my own company. We are eight years in and it still feels like a huge risk every day. It's amazing, but it's stressful and there's days where I'm just like, 'Why am I doing this? It's so much.' But I would never want to work for anyone else in that capacity again, and I'm so glad I did it."

What's a piece of advice that you would give to your younger self?

"Piece of advice to my younger self, don't care so much what other people think. Just go for it. I think you should ask for forgiveness than permission. If you want to take a risk or try something, you should do it. Definitely set boundaries. Believe in yourself, but be able to set boundaries, whether it's work wise or personally, so that you can take care of yourself and be the best version of yourself."

What's one way you take care of yourself?

"My dogs. I have two small rescue dogs that are my whole life, so every day they're therapy to me. I also do Pilates at home now almost every day. When I don't do it, I feel like I got to work out or it just helps me mentally. And the ocean, any time I'm near water, especially the ocean, it's therapy for me. It's a reset, so I really like to be near water. That's a big one for me."

What motivates you when you're not feeling it?

"This is going to sound corny, but I have done this for years. Ever since I started my company, when I have a bad day, or I wake up and I'm like, 'I want to give up.' I say, 'What would Kobe do?' Growing up, my family was huge Lakers and I am a die hard Lakers fan. I think he just gave it his all and he never gave up and it really inspired me. I literally say it out loud, and now even my friends and family know. They're like, 'What would Kobe do?' If I'm like, 'I'm going to give up.' They're like, 'Don't do it.' That helps me a lot."

What kind of energy do you bring into a room?

"Usually a positive one. I'd say I really like to host and I like to be a connector. I hope, and what I've heard from others, I bring a connection energy of everyone's welcome. I'm warm. I want everyone to feel positive and part of a community. I would say a positive, fun, light energy. Again, different if I'm in work mode, I'm running an event, it might be a little different energy. But I'd say in general it's a togetherness."

What kind of impact do you want to leave on other women?

"I think the biggest thing women can do is support each other. I've seen it in PR, I've seen it in other communities where sometimes women are pitted against each other, whether it's for a role or it's in a friend group. I think at the end of the day, what I would want to do for others or see more of is just support. Being the friend or being the colleague that someone can come to with a problem, with a question, for advice, stepping up and really being there for others. And welcoming new people into your community, whether it's a friend group, something like Chargers Social Club, just really being able to lean on each other. I would like to be a bigger emphasis in that role. That's why this organization is so important to me."

Are you the planner friend or the, 'I'll show up.' friend?

"I'm the planner, 100%. I plan events, I'm a Virgo. I've never been the show up friend, it's really difficult for me to be surprised or show up. I love to show up to something, but usually I'll be planning it."

Are you more of a gameday glam or a hoodie and a hat kind of vibe?

"If you could see today, I got my sparkle jeans, I got my cool, I think a men's [Chargers] coat. I got this a few years ago. I'm a mix. I'd say glam like jewelry, I always have accessories on, crazy nails, but I do like to have more of a fun fit too. It might be a hat, it might be a hoodie, but I do blend it pretty well."

If you're going to a game, who's going with you?

"If I'm going to a Chargers game, it's now with my Day Ones. It's really going to be with this community. If I'm going to a Laker game, it's always my dad. Any other game, it just depends. It could be my husband, it could be my best friend, but it depends on the game."

What are your signs?

"Heather would know this better. I'm a Virgo and, very much to a tee a Virgo, but I don't know all my risings. I did, I wrote them down, I have a chart and everything. Other than that, I'm definitely organized, a bit thorough. I'm very loyal, but I can have fun and let loose too. I'm definitely a Virgo."

How would your best friend describe you in three words?

"I would say loyal, fun and driven."

How about an enemy?

"An enemy would probably describe me as aggressive, but also maybe too relaxed sometimes, very open and maybe, like, a little too thorough. I don't know what else. Sometimes too nice, I could be too friendly and maybe someone wouldn't like that, but yeah."

What are you looking forward to most of the season?