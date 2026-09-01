A Q&A With Chargers Social Club Day One Katia Castorena

Introducing Katia Castorena, a Day One of the Chargers Social Club:

Tell us your name and introduce yourself:

"Hola, I'm Katia Castorena and I'm a Chargers Day One."

First can you tell us, what is it you actually do and what do your friends think you do?

"What I actually do, I'm a sports reporter for ESPN Deportes. What they think I do, I feel they imagine the glamorous side of it all, working in television, being on screen. But maybe they miss the other part that goes behind the scenes of what we do to make it look that way on television."

What's your ideal girl's night?

"My ideal girl's night, being out and about with my friends as long as we're together. We can go grab drinks, dinner, go to concerts. It's always fun being with my girls."

Why did you say yes to being a Day One?

"I said yes to being a Day One not only because I'm a football fan, and obviously a Chargers fan, but because what is very important for me now with what I do is inspiring other women and helping feel that women belong in the game. This was just the perfect platform to make that happen."

What's one risk you've taken that's paid off?

"I'd say one risk that I've taken that's paid off was leaving Mexico City. I moved to Mexico City when I was working full-time with ESPN Deportes and I wanted to come back to the states and come back to L.A. in particular. It's paid off great because I've received so many opportunities nowadays. By coming back, I've been able to cover my first Super Bowls, now I'm a sideline reporter for Monday Night Football in Spanish and so many other great things that have come from that move. In the beginning, it might have been a risk but now I can say it's completely paid off."

What's a piece of advice you would give your younger self?

"A piece of advice that I would give my younger self is to believe in yourself, believe in who you are and what you bring to the table. And speak up, don't be afraid to speak up and use your voice."

What motivates you when you're not feeling it?

"When I'm not feeling it, and I'm feeling a little down I'd say music and a little dancing. There's nothing dancing can't fix. It just brings the energy back and puts me right back on track."

What kind of energy do you bring into a room?

"I'd say I'm very energetic, so I bring that optimistic and fun energy to the room, or at least I try when I'm there to bring all the smiles into every room."

What kind of impact do you want to have on other women?

"The impact I want to have on other women is allowing them to see that there's a platform, not just in sports, but in anything you set your mind to that you want to do. With hard work and dedication, you can get there. Just follow your heart, follow your passion because we see women more and more thriving in every field and I want to continue to be a testament to that and that it's possible."

Are you more of the planner friend or the 'I'll just show up' friend?

"My sister says that I'm more of the 'show up' friend. I'd like to say that there's some cases, like when it's my birthday, I'm the planner and that I have to make every detail happen. Whatever is needed of me, if I have to plan or if I just have to show up and bring all the energy, then I'm there."

Are you more of a gameday glam or hoodie and hat kind of vibe on gameday?

"Gameday glam for sure. I always try to think of Lewis Hamilton and Formula 1 races that he now uses that as his runway. In this case, I like to think that gamedays become my runway."

What are your signs? Sun, moon, rising.

"This is very un-L.A. of me because I don't know everything. I'm a Leo, and I'm a Leo for sure. That I know. I'm a fire sign and there's many things about being a Leo that I absolutely love. In terms of my moon, my sun, my rising, that I'm not so sure actually. Right before this interview I was trying to find it. I think it might be moon is Scorpio and then the sun in Cancer or something like that. I'm not too sure. I need to get more into that."

Do you think your sign is accurate?

"I do believe my fire sign is very accurate. So, whenever I read descriptions of what a Leo is like, there's so many things I do identify with, so I do believe that. All the glitter and glam is there, so I'm definitely a Leo in that sense."

How would your best friend describe you in three words?

"My best friend would describe me in three words as someone who's optimistic, kind and fun."

If you're coming to a Chargers game, who's coming with you?

"If I'm coming to a Chargers game my dad has to come with me because I'm a football fan and a Chargers fan because of my dad. We grew up in San Diego and in Tijuana, so my dad would definitely be my plus one."

What's your favorite part about Chargers gameday?

"My favorite part about Chargers gameday is the atmosphere. Seeing all the families, the fans with the jerseys, the music. I always have so much fun seeing all the fan dynamics on the jumbotron, I think they're always so great. Also, because I like to represent our culture, la cultura in Los Angeles, whenever they have the Norteño out and the music it's something I really enjoy and it's so special seeing my two worlds and two things that a part of me come together and be right in front of me on gamedays."

What are you looking forward to the most this season?