A Q&A With Chargers Social Club Day One Jodie Vella-Gregory

Introducing Jodie Vella-Gregory, a Day One of the Chargers Social Club:

Tell us your name and introduce yourself:

"My name is Jodie Vella-Gregory, and I'm a Day One."

To start off, tell us what you actually do and what do your friends think that you do?

"I'm actually the VP of Industry Relations for 1/ST Racing. I work a lot with different stakeholders across a lot of different verticals in the horse racing world. From owners, trainers, aftercare, hospitality, events, there's a lot of different touch points that I have. What my friends think I do? Dress up and go to the races and play the ponies, I'm not totally sure. I hope they think I'm always working hard."

What's your ideal girl's night?

"My ideal girl's night is probably a bottle of rose, maybe some trashy television, some Thai food, just a really good connection. It's really great to have any sort of time with a really great group of women. Anything like that is great."

Why did you say yes to being a Chargers Day One?

"Being a Chargers Day One is really important to me. I co-founded a horse racing women's association within the horse racing realm. I think it's amazing for anything that has women in sports, elevating and helping bring women together."

What's one risk you've taken that has paid off?

"Honestly, the biggest risk I took was moving from Canada to the United States and pursuing a dream down here. I didn't know where my path would go, and here I am. Just keep saying yes everyone."

What's a piece of advice you would give your younger self?

"I'd say to my younger self, don't be so hard on yourself, trust your instincts a little bit and it's okay to make mistakes every once in a while. That's part of the growth and the journey."

What motivates you when you're not feeling it?

"When I'm not feeling something, I think it's really important to realize the energy you're bringing is impacting someone. Whether it's a little small impact or big impact, it's really important to bring your best version of yourself whenever you can."

What kind of energy do you bring to a room?

"I bring fun energy. Just really good energy. Like I said, I feel like you impact people with the energy you bring, so what you want to receive back is what you should be putting out there."

What kind of impact do you want to leave on other women?

"The impact I want to have on women is that we're all in this together. I think it's really important to know that your visibility is important, everything you do is important and that we're here as a group together."

Are you more of the planner friend, or the 'I'll show up' friend?

"I'd say more of the planner friend, but I'll show up as well if there's a plan."

Are you more gameday glam, or hoodie and hat vibes?

"For my actual work, I have to do gameday glam. But if I have the opportunity to do hoodie and hat vibes, I'm all for that too."

If you're going to a Chargers game, who's going with you?

"Chargers games are so fun. I'm bringing maybe my long-distance boo, or maybe my best friend. Anyone that's got the best energy. It's important."

What are your signs?

"I'm a Leo, and it's Leo season. Big Leo energy. I think there's a few Chargers Day Ones that are Leo's."

Do you feel like your sign is accurate?

"I think my sign is pretty accurate. I think I've got leadership, for the most part it's an accurate description of me."

How would your best friend describe you in three words?

"My best friend would describe me as loyal, fun and truthful."

What are you looking forward to the most this season?

"I'm looking forward to the Chargers Social Club just expanding and having an amazing year. Bringing a lot of women together into the Chargers community, and a Super Bowl win."

What's your favorite part about Chargers gameday?