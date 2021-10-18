Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Ravens

Oct 18, 2021 at 11:18 AM
211018-Snap-Counts

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Table inside Article
Player Offensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Matt Feiler 56 (100%) 1 (4%)
Michael Schofield III 56 (100%) 1 (4%)
Rashawn Slater 56 (100%) 1 (4%)
Storm Norton 56 (100%) 1 (4%)
Justin Herbert 56 (100%)
Corey Linsley 56 (100%)
Keenan Allen 51 (91%)
Jalen Guyton 40 (71%) 4 (17%)
Jared Cook 36 (64%)
Austin Ekeler 34 (61%)
Joshua Palmer 29 (52%)
Donald Parham Jr. 26 (46%) 1 (4%)
Mike Williams 20 (36%)
Joshua Kelley 18 (32%) 1 (4%)
Stephen Anderson 12 (21%) 7 (30%)
Justin Jackson 8 (14%) 16 (70%)
Gabe Nabers 3 (5%) 11 (48%)
Trey Pipkins III 2 (4%) 1 (4%)
KJ Hill Jr. 1 (2%) 6 (26%)

Table inside Article
Player Defensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Asante Samuel Jr. 65 (94%) 6 (26%)
Kyzir White 65 (94%)
Derwin James Jr. 65 (94%)
Chris Harris Jr. 65 (94%)
Jerry Tillery 61 (88%) 6 (26%)
Joey Bosa 58 (84%)
Uchenna Nwosu 53 (77%)
Linval Joseph 46 (67%) 5 (22%)
Christian Covington 44 (64%) 6 (26%)
Amen Ogbongbemiga 40 (58%) 9 (39%)
Michael Davis 38 (55%)
Tevaughn Campbell 35 (51%) 8 (35%)
Alohi Gillman 30 (43%) 20 (87%)
Kyler Fackrell 26 (38%) 7 (30%)
Nick Niemann 18 (26%) 21 (91%)
Breiden Fehoko 17 (25%) 1 (4%)
Chris Rumph II 11 (16%) 22 (96%)
Trey Marshall 11 (16%) 14 (61%)
Joe Gaziano 11 (16%) 6 (26%)
Table inside Article
Player Special Teams Snaps
Cole Christiansen 22 (96%)
Kemon Hall 16 (70%)
Ryan Smith 15 (65%)
Ty Long 6 (26%)
Matt Overton 6 (26%)
Tristan Vizcaino 3 (13%)
Scott Quessenberry 1 (4%)
Mark Webb Jr. 1 (4%)
Senio Kelemete 1 (4%)

