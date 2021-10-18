Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Ravens

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Matt Feiler
|56 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Michael Schofield III
|56 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Rashawn Slater
|56 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Storm Norton
|56 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Justin Herbert
|56 (100%)
|Corey Linsley
|56 (100%)
|Keenan Allen
|51 (91%)
|Jalen Guyton
|40 (71%)
|4 (17%)
|Jared Cook
|36 (64%)
|Austin Ekeler
|34 (61%)
|Joshua Palmer
|29 (52%)
|Donald Parham Jr.
|26 (46%)
|1 (4%)
|Mike Williams
|20 (36%)
|Joshua Kelley
|18 (32%)
|1 (4%)
|Stephen Anderson
|12 (21%)
|7 (30%)
|Justin Jackson
|8 (14%)
|16 (70%)
|Gabe Nabers
|3 (5%)
|11 (48%)
|Trey Pipkins III
|2 (4%)
|1 (4%)
|KJ Hill Jr.
|1 (2%)
|6 (26%)
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|65 (94%)
|6 (26%)
|Kyzir White
|65 (94%)
|Derwin James Jr.
|65 (94%)
|Chris Harris Jr.
|65 (94%)
|Jerry Tillery
|61 (88%)
|6 (26%)
|Joey Bosa
|58 (84%)
|Uchenna Nwosu
|53 (77%)
|Linval Joseph
|46 (67%)
|5 (22%)
|Christian Covington
|44 (64%)
|6 (26%)
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|40 (58%)
|9 (39%)
|Michael Davis
|38 (55%)
|Tevaughn Campbell
|35 (51%)
|8 (35%)
|Alohi Gillman
|30 (43%)
|20 (87%)
|Kyler Fackrell
|26 (38%)
|7 (30%)
|Nick Niemann
|18 (26%)
|21 (91%)
|Breiden Fehoko
|17 (25%)
|1 (4%)
|Chris Rumph II
|11 (16%)
|22 (96%)
|Trey Marshall
|11 (16%)
|14 (61%)
|Joe Gaziano
|11 (16%)
|6 (26%)
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Cole Christiansen
|22 (96%)
|Kemon Hall
|16 (70%)
|Ryan Smith
|15 (65%)
|Ty Long
|6 (26%)
|Matt Overton
|6 (26%)
|Tristan Vizcaino
|3 (13%)
|Scott Quessenberry
|1 (4%)
|Mark Webb Jr.
|1 (4%)
|Senio Kelemete
|1 (4%)
