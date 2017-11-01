Six Historic Milestones Within Reach Over Second Half of the Season

Philip Rivers –Number 17 seemingly climbs the record books each week, and sure enough, there are a number of milestones within reach over the final eight games of the season. Rivers is likely to pass Warren Moon in career completions when the Bolts take the field in Jacksonville, as he's only four away from tying the Hall of Famer. The quarterback is also 139 completions shy of tying John Elway for seventh on the all-time list, which he's on pace to do after completing 173 over the first half of the year. Meanwhile, Rivers is on track to pass Moon and move into eighth in NFL passing yards, needing to throw for 1,464 yards in the final eight games to tie him. In addition, Rivers continues to march up the career passing touchdowns list. He is currently three shy of Eli Manning for seventh, and the two figure to jockey up and down that list throughout their careers. At the same time, Rivers is only 15 away from tying Fran Tarkenton (342), who is currently ranked sixth in NFL history.