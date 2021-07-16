What is Shawne Merriman's Favorite Memory of Being a Charger?

On the first episode of Between 2 Kegs, host Shawne Merriman battles it out with Derwin James in a game of increasingly personal questions. When asked about his favorite memory as a Chargers, Merriman recalled the day LaDainian Tomlinson broke the single-season rushing touchdown record.
"In 2006 when LT broke the record. He did it against Denver, but the play before I got a strip-sack on Jay Cutler. I just remember the crowd being so loud and seeing LT being picked up, it felt like I was watching a movie. That's my favorite memory of being a Charger."
