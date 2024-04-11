What Ryan Ficken Said About the NFL's New Kickoff Rule

The league saw a total of just 587 kickoff returns (1.1 average per game) during the 2023 regular season, with the Bolts having 18 as a team (17 by returner Derius Davis).

Ficken pointed out how returns will increase dramatically with the new rule, giving the core special teamers more chances to make tackles and plays in coverage as well as give returners a big increase in their touches over the course of a season.

And the Bolts Special Teams Coordinator said the opportunity for everyone to contribute more has the special teams unit "fired up".

"They want to cover kicks as much as they can," Ficken said. "That's what I love about our guys, because they are competitors. They want, 'Hey, we don't want the touchbacks.' They understand the situations that in some situations you need to go ahead and kick touchbacks. They want to play and put their play out there as much as they can on tape."

Ficken later added: "We're excited and eager to get out there and they're excited too."

The new rule brings changes to the way teams will approach kickoffs in every way due to the different formation.

With players starting at a standstill and no forward momentum, Ficken said there will be new techniques and strategies that teams will come up with as they try to get an advantage over one another.

And as is the case with every new rule, the approach for the special teams staff will be "very fluid" in every phase throughout the offseason and when the season gets going.

"My biggest philosophy is I want to put these guys in positions to be successful," Ficken said. "There will be a lot of moving parts in terms of trying to get that edge and learning it.