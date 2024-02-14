Instant Analysis: What You Need to Know About Chargers Coordinators Hires

In his introductory press conference, Harbaugh succinctly laid out what he wants from his defense.

"If they don't score, they don't win," Harbaugh said. "Put a defense out there that is aggressive, hard to score them, have to get turnovers."

Enter Minter, who just spent the past two season with Harbaugh as Michigan's defensive coordinator doing exactly that.

The Wolverines relied on their exceptional defense on the way to a national title this past season as Minter's group ranked in the Top-10 in nearly every statistical category.

Michigan ranked first in points allowed per game (10.4), yards allowed per game (247.0) and turnover differential (plus-19).

The Wolverines were also second in passing yards allowed per game (157.0), tied for third in takeaways (27) and fourth in red-zone defense (72.0 percent).

And it's not as if all of Minter's success has come at the college level, either.

He spent four seasons (2017-20) with the Ravens, including the final year as Baltimore's defensive backs coach.

Minter helped the Ravens have one of the league's stingiest defenses that season as Baltimore ranked third in yards per pass attempt (6.4) and seventh in defensive passer rating allowed (87.2).

Minter knows what works at both the NFL and college levels. And he knows exactly the mindset and feel Harbaugh will want from his defense and will undoubtedly bring that to the Bolts.

Now, the thought of Minter getting creative with players such as Derwin James, Jr., Tuli Tuipulotu and Asante Samuel, Jr. should get Chargers fans excited for the future.

The Bolts have dipped overall on defense in recent seasons, but the expectation is that Minter will get the most out of this group and help the Bolts get back into playoff contention behind a disciplined and ferocious unit.