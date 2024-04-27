 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Select Cornelius Johnson in Round 7 of 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 04:10 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Johnson Drafted CP

The Chargers are done with the 2024 NFL Draft after selecting Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson in the seventh round (No. 253 overall) on Saturday.

Johnson, the Bolts ninth and final pick of the draft, is the second former Michigan player to join Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh in the NFL.

The Chargers also drafted Michigan linebacker Junior Colson in the third round. Harbaugh led Michigan to a national title this past season before joining the Bolts.

The selection of Johnson gives the Chargers even more depth at wide receiver, a group they took three players at in this draft.

The Bolts have Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis and Simi Fehoko to go along with 2024 draft picks Ladd McConkey (second round) plus Brenden Rice and Johnson (both in seventh round).

The 23-year-old Johnson is listed at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds.

Johnson was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honoree in 2023 as he played in all 15 games with 14 starts. He tallied 47 catches for 604 yards and a touchdown.

Photos: Meet Chargers Seventh Round Draft Pick Cornelius Johnson

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 253 in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receiver, Cornelius Johnson from The University of Michigan.

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (13) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
2 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (13) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (WO13) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
4 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (WO13) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
5 / 15

Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson, right, turns up field to score a touchdown past Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
6 / 15

Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson, right, turns up field to score a touchdown past Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) breaks a tackle by Minnesota defensive back Darius Green (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
7 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) breaks a tackle by Minnesota defensive back Darius Green (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson runs after a catch against UNLV in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
8 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson runs after a catch against UNLV in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
9 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson plays against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
10 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson plays against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) sets prior to a play at the line of scrimmage during the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (Aaron Doster via AP)
11 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) sets prior to a play at the line of scrimmage during the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2021/Aaron Doster
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson is tackled by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
12 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson is tackled by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan's Cornelius Johnson catches a touchdown pass over Wisconsin's Faion Hicks during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Michigan won 38-17. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
13 / 15

Michigan's Cornelius Johnson catches a touchdown pass over Wisconsin's Faion Hicks during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Michigan won 38-17. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson runs a route against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
14 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson runs a route against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6), defended by Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams (23), catches a 50-yard pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
15 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6), defended by Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams (23), catches a 50-yard pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Chargers Select Brenden Rice in Round 7 of 2024 NFL Draft

The former USC wide receiver is the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice
news

Top Internet Reactions to Chargers 2024 NFL Draft Picks

Check out what the experts are saying about the Bolts during the 2024 NFL Draft
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Brenden Rice

The former USC receiver was second on the Trojans in receptions and receiving yards in 2023
news

Chargers Select Kimani Vidal in Round 6 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Troy running back finished second nationally with 1,661 rushing yards in 2023

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Who's Next?: 2024 NFL Draft Hype Video

Watch never-before-seen pre-draft interviews with Justin Herbert, Derwin James Jr. and more while gearing up to find out who will be the next Chargers draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign J.K. Dobbins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back J.K. Dobbins.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ben Mason

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end/fullback Ben Mason.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kristian Fulton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kristian Fulton.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
Latest News
Advertising