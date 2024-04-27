Chargers Select Cornelius Johnson in Round 7 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Chargers are done with the 2024 NFL Draft after selecting Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson in the seventh round (No. 253 overall) on Saturday.

Johnson, the Bolts ninth and final pick of the draft, is the second former Michigan player to join Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh in the NFL.

The Chargers also drafted Michigan linebacker Junior Colson in the third round. Harbaugh led Michigan to a national title this past season before joining the Bolts.

The selection of Johnson gives the Chargers even more depth at wide receiver, a group they took three players at in this draft.

The Bolts have Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis and Simi Fehoko to go along with 2024 draft picks Ladd McConkey (second round) plus Brenden Rice and Johnson (both in seventh round).

The 23-year-old Johnson is listed at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds.