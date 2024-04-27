Chargers Select Cam Hart in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Chargers selected Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart in the fifth round (No. 140 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday morning.

It was the Bolts second pick of the fifth round after they took Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still at No. 137 overall. The selection of Hart gives the Chargers even more secondary depth after the addition of Still.

Hart said in his post-pick media availability that he expects to carve out an immediate role on special teams.

"I think it will be really valuable. I think that's where you'll initially get your opportunity," Hart said. "I'm excited about that. I've always embraced special teams. I had a great relationship with my special teams coordinators at Notre Dame. I've played special teams since freshman year.

"I've never shied away from it. I've never disliked it. I've never been a guy to say that I'm too good to play special teams or I'm too old to play special teams," Hart continued. "I think I'm going to have that same attitude as I go into the NFL.

"I was a gunner and then on punt return I was the corner back," Hart added. "I played the safety position on kickoff. I spent some time on kickoff return. I pretty much played all phases."

The 23-year-old Hart is listed at 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds and said he uses that frame to his advantage.

"I think it makes it a lot easier for me," Hart said. "A shorter guy may feel like they have to catch up a little bit or if they're a yard or two away that they can't get their eyes back or things like that.

"I feel like with my length that I can do that. I can be physical at the line of scrimmage. I can win there. I can guard everybody," Hart added. "I can guard tight ends. I can guard 6-foot-5 receivers. Even the short receivers I can guard. I can use that to my advantage as well, getting my hands on those guys at the line of scrimmage."

A 2023 team captain for Notre Dame, Hart tallied 21 tackles (15 solo) to go along with 3.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He did not allow a touchdown reception in 308 coverage snaps in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus.

Hart will reunite with tackle Joe Alt, who was the Chargers first-round pick at No. 5 overall. He's also familiar with Chargers defensive line coach Mike Elston and safeties coach Chris O'Leary, both of whom were at Notre Dame with Hart.

"It's always been my dream to play in the NFL since I was eight years old," Hart said. "Being able to reconnect with Joe Alt, Coach Elston and, obviously, Chris O'Leary — he and I have a really great relationship.