 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Select Cam Hart in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 11:13 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Hart Drafted CP

The Chargers selected Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart in the fifth round (No. 140 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday morning.

It was the Bolts second pick of the fifth round after they took Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still at No. 137 overall. The selection of Hart gives the Chargers even more secondary depth after the addition of Still.

Hart said in his post-pick media availability that he expects to carve out an immediate role on special teams.

"I think it will be really valuable. I think that's where you'll initially get your opportunity," Hart said. "I'm excited about that. I've always embraced special teams. I had a great relationship with my special teams coordinators at Notre Dame. I've played special teams since freshman year.

"I've never shied away from it. I've never disliked it. I've never been a guy to say that I'm too good to play special teams or I'm too old to play special teams," Hart continued. "I think I'm going to have that same attitude as I go into the NFL.

"I was a gunner and then on punt return I was the corner back," Hart added. "I played the safety position on kickoff. I spent some time on kickoff return. I pretty much played all phases."

The 23-year-old Hart is listed at 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds and said he uses that frame to his advantage.

"I think it makes it a lot easier for me," Hart said. "A shorter guy may feel like they have to catch up a little bit or if they're a yard or two away that they can't get their eyes back or things like that.

"I feel like with my length that I can do that. I can be physical at the line of scrimmage. I can win there. I can guard everybody," Hart added. "I can guard tight ends. I can guard 6-foot-5 receivers. Even the short receivers I can guard. I can use that to my advantage as well, getting my hands on those guys at the line of scrimmage."

A 2023 team captain for Notre Dame, Hart tallied 21 tackles (15 solo) to go along with 3.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He did not allow a touchdown reception in 308 coverage snaps in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus.

Hart will reunite with tackle Joe Alt, who was the Chargers first-round pick at No. 5 overall. He's also familiar with Chargers defensive line coach Mike Elston and safeties coach Chris O'Leary, both of whom were at Notre Dame with Hart.

"It's always been my dream to play in the NFL since I was eight years old," Hart said. "Being able to reconnect with Joe Alt, Coach Elston and, obviously, Chris O'Leary — he and I have a really great relationship.

"He's one of the best coaches that I've ever had in my life and is one of the smartest coaches," Hart added. "It's pretty cool to be able to link back up with him and be able to learn more from him and just get better."

Photos: Meet Chargers Fifth Round Draft Pick Cam Hart

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 140 in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Defensive Back, Cam Hart from the University of Norte Dame.

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) waits for play to start against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
1 / 15

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) waits for play to start against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) defends during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
2 / 15

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) defends during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) sings the alma mater during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
3 / 15

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) sings the alma mater during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) forces a fumble from Southern California wide receiver Mario Williams (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
4 / 15

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) forces a fumble from Southern California wide receiver Mario Williams (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) looks at the offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
5 / 15

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) looks at the offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
6 / 15

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (DB15) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
7 / 15

Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (DB15) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (DB15) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
8 / 15

Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (DB15) participates in the broad jump at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 15

Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 15

Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) faces off against North Carolina State's Keyon Lesane (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
11 / 15

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) faces off against North Carolina State's Keyon Lesane (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (DB15) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
12 / 15

Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (DB15) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) waves to the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
13 / 15

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) waves to the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) waits for play to start against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
14 / 15

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart (5) waits for play to start against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 15

Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Chargers Select Cornelius Johnson in Round 7 of 2024 NFL Draft

The former Michigan wide receiver is the second Wolverine to join Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh in the NFL
news

Chargers Select Brenden Rice in Round 7 of 2024 NFL Draft

The former USC wide receiver is the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice
news

Top Internet Reactions to Chargers 2024 NFL Draft Picks

Check out what the experts are saying about the Bolts during the 2024 NFL Draft
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Brenden Rice

The former USC receiver was second on the Trojans in receptions and receiving yards in 2023

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Who's Next?: 2024 NFL Draft Hype Video

Watch never-before-seen pre-draft interviews with Justin Herbert, Derwin James Jr. and more while gearing up to find out who will be the next Chargers draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign J.K. Dobbins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back J.K. Dobbins.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ben Mason

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end/fullback Ben Mason.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kristian Fulton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kristian Fulton.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
Latest News
Advertising