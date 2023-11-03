Bolts Host Ugandan Native as Part of Global Sports Mentoring Program 

In addition to getting to know the inner workings of the Chargers, she was also able to experience SoFi Stadium and a game atmosphere during the Week 8 Sunday night matchup against the Bears.

Aliguma was able to go on the field before the game and take it all in, as being in the stadium for her was a moment of reflection about a memory she had about the kids in her foundation in Uganda.

"It was an amazing experience. I was relating that moment with our kids back in Uganda," Aliguma said. "I remember one time I asked the kids what they really wanted, and they told me they wanted to go and attend one of those big [European football] games. That looked like a joke at the time, but it came to reality. I started thinking about that when I stepped on the turf."

"I always pray that a certain point maybe that will also come to pass for a Ugandan child," Aliguma added.

The time spent with the team is something Aliguma has reflected on, and something she's excited to apply in her work.

"I'm trying to really equip myself and make myself a better leader," Aliguma said. "I've been telling my team that I really want to become a better leader when it comes to management skills, financial skills, because I've been exposed to all of these departments. I really want to get better with the team."