Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Host Ugandan Native as Part of Global Sports Mentoring Program 

Nov 03, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

helmet

The Chargers, while partnering with the NFL, worked with the U.S. Department of State and espnW's Global Sports Mentoring Program to bring entrepreneur and sports journalist Ritah Aliguma of Uganda to Costa Mesa recently for days of engagement and learning more about the operations of an NFL team.

Aliguma is the founder of the Aliguma Foundation — a community-based, non-profit organization that operates in Acholi Quarters — one of the largest slum settlements for displaced Acholi people in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

The foundation implements projects that focus on empowering women and children through sports. She also was a big part in organizing the foundation's annual soccer tournament which provided the Acholi people opportunities to connect through sport.

Aliguma was able to spend time with the Chargers at Hoag Performance Center and was mentored by Megan Bell, the Chargers Vice President of Business Intelligence & Ticketing She later spent time in New York with Taryn Hutt, the NFL's Vice President of Club Marketing, at the league office.

Aliguma studied numerous departments while with the Bolts, talking and learning more from members of the organization as part of the program.

The people Aliguma was able to talk to throughout her time here is something that she said has high value, as she has been able to take away a lot that she will be able to use herself as a leader.

"It's been a very good experience working around people [with the Chargers]," Aliguma told Chargers.com during her time with the team. "Even having meetings and engagements with people in leadership positions and how they treat these other meetings has been really exciting. I'm humbled."

"All the meetings I've gone, all the engagements I've had, I have learned a lot from there and I will implement some of these things back home," Aliguma later added.

Photos: Best of the Bolt Fam at Week 10

Take a look at some of the best photos of the Chargers fans showing out at the Week 10 matchup with the Lions

_K3I2226
1 / 47
(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
_K3I2240
2 / 47
(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
_K3I2248
3 / 47
(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
_K3I2243
4 / 47
(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
_K3I2250
5 / 47
(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
_K3I2247
6 / 47
(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
_K3I2224
7 / 47
(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
_K3I2234
8 / 47
(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
_K3I2242
9 / 47
(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
_K3I2238
10 / 47
(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
_K3I2257
11 / 47
(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
_MPX2742
12 / 47
(Victor Posadas/Los Angeles Chargers)
_MPX2781
13 / 47
(Victor Posadas/Los Angeles Chargers)
_MPX2755
14 / 47
(Victor Posadas/Los Angeles Chargers)
RTY09552
15 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
_K3I2252
16 / 47
(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
_MPX2714
17 / 47
(Victor Posadas/Los Angeles Chargers)
_K3I2263
18 / 47
(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
_K3I2341
19 / 47
(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
_MPX2613
20 / 47
(Victor Posadas/Los Angeles Chargers)
_MPX2850
21 / 47
(Victor Posadas/Los Angeles Chargers)
MD1_2860
22 / 47
(Mpu Dinani/ Los Angeles Chargers)
RTY09602
23 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MD1_2820
24 / 47
(Mpu Dinani/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MD1_2807
25 / 47
(Mpu Dinani/ Los Angeles Chargers)
MD1_2808
26 / 47
(Mpu Dinani/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0919
27 / 47
(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200050
28 / 47
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200025
29 / 47
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100140
30 / 47
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100134
31 / 47
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100014
32 / 47
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100113
33 / 47
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0915 1
34 / 47
(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0874
35 / 47
(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100122
36 / 47
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0802
37 / 47
(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200210
38 / 47
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200148
39 / 47
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1207
40 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA0905
41 / 47
(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Gallery126
42 / 47
Gallery127
43 / 47
Gallery125
44 / 47
Gallery123
45 / 47
Gallery124
46 / 47
Gallery122
47 / 47
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In addition to getting to know the inner workings of the Chargers, she was also able to experience SoFi Stadium and a game atmosphere during the Week 8 Sunday night matchup against the Bears.

Aliguma was able to go on the field before the game and take it all in, as being in the stadium for her was a moment of reflection about a memory she had about the kids in her foundation in Uganda.

"It was an amazing experience. I was relating that moment with our kids back in Uganda," Aliguma said. "I remember one time I asked the kids what they really wanted, and they told me they wanted to go and attend one of those big [European football] games. That looked like a joke at the time, but it came to reality. I started thinking about that when I stepped on the turf."

"I always pray that a certain point maybe that will also come to pass for a Ugandan child," Aliguma added.

The time spent with the team is something Aliguma has reflected on, and something she's excited to apply in her work.

"I'm trying to really equip myself and make myself a better leader," Aliguma said. "I've been telling my team that I really want to become a better leader when it comes to management skills, financial skills, because I've been exposed to all of these departments. I really want to get better with the team."

Aliguma later added: "Being [here] with the LA Chargers is a big deal. There's a lot of excellence here… There is so much to take back home, there is so much to reflect on, and I just feel blessed, and I appreciate the opportunity that the LA Chargers have also given me here."

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Final Thoughts: Bolts Ready For Rebound Performance in Week 11

"You have to move forward. You don't time to wait and dwell ... Green Bay is coming in ready to play, so we have to be ready to play."
news

Week 11 Injury Report | Chargers at Packers: Keenan Allen Questionable, Gerald Everett Out for Sunday

Take a look at the Week 11 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers
news

Previa del Juego: Chargers at Packers

Cosas a tener en cuenta para el domingo en Lambeau Field
news

¿Qué Dicen Los Packers Sobre Los Chargers Antes de la Semana 11?

"Tenemos otro gran reto esta semana. Cuando hablas de [Khalil] Mack y [Joey] Bosa, esos son dos de los mejores de esta liga. 

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising