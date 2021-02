“Lots of tears and prayers for the Jackson family, as we learned of the tragic news of Vincent’s passing. Vincent was a great teammate and a hell of a friend. I was so proud to watch him go to Tampa Bay, turn into a Captain of the Bucs and a pillar in the community. The last time I spent with him was one of the most memorable, engaging conversations I have ever had with anyone. His loss is a tragedy. I’m heartbroken. You will be missed brother!” - Nick Hardwick