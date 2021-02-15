Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Mourn the Loss of Vincent Jackson

Feb 15, 2021 at 02:58 PM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

021521_VJack_CMS

Former Chargers wide receiver, Vincent Jackson, passed away Monday at the age of 38.

The team released the following statement:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by news of Vincent Jackson's sudden passing. Vincent was a fan favorite not only for his Pro Bowl play on the field but for the impact he made on the community off of it. The work he has done on behalf of military families through his foundation in the years since his retirement has been an inspiration to all of us. We simply cannot believe he's gone, and our hearts go out to his wife, Lindsey, their children, his parents, former teammates and everyone whose lives were touched by having known Vincent."

Vincent Jackson with the Chargers

Vincent Jackson, a second round in the 2005 NFL Draft, spent seven seasons with the Bolts, accruing 272 receptions for 4,754 yards and 37 touchdowns, being honored as a Pro Bowler twice (2009, 2011).

DSC_2409
1 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MiniCamp106
2 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_CARvsSD_MN_059
3 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SEAvsSD_MN_293
4 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SEAvsSD_MN_291
5 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
091122_SDatDEN_MN_469
6 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SEAvsSD_MN_330
7 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SDvsSF_MN_160
8 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_CARvsSD_GR_088
9 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
091122_SDatDEN_MN_470
10 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SDvsSF_MN_065
11 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_CARvsSD_MN_550
12 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SDvsDEN_436
13 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SDvsDEN_413
14 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SDvsDEN_239
15 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_CARvsSD_MN_523
16 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SEAvsSD_MN_380
17 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SDvsDEN_209
18 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SDvsDEN_125
19 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_CARvsSD_MN_521
20 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_CARvsSD_MN_536
21 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SDvsDEN_098
22 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_CARvsSD_MN_529
23 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_CARvsSD_MN_346
24 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_CARvsSD_MN_060
25 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_CARvsSD_MN_197
26 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_CARvsSD_MN_485
27 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_NEvsSD_MN_353A
28 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
09_SDvsDEN_MN_251
29 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SDvsNO_385
30 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SDvsBUF_189
31 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC_2394
32 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SDvsMIA_182
33 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SDvsOAK_137
34 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_SDvsMIA_375
35 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_NYJvsSD_mn_477
36 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_NYJvsSD_mn_482
37 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_OAKvsSD_MN_220
38 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_NEvsSD_MN_359
39 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_INDvsSD_MN_123
40 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_NEvsSD_MN_531A
41 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_NYJvsSD_mn_203
42 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_ATLvsSD_MN_128
43 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_NEvsSD_MN_408
44 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_NEvsSD_MN_355
45 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_NEvsSD_GR_051
46 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_NEvsSD_MN_217
47 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
08_NEvsSD_MN_163
48 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Jackson was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Northern Colorado. He played seven seasons for the Bolts and was a two-time Pro Bowler with the team (2009, 2011) before finishing his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he notched a third Pro Bowl honor in 2012. In his career with the Chargers, he accrued 272 receptions for 4,754 yards (17.5 yards per reception), and 37 touchdowns.

His mark on the Chargers remains in the team's record books.

He ranks 10th in Chargers history in career receiving yards (4,754) and tied for seventh in career receiving touchdowns (37). With the Bolts, he notched 14 regular season 100-yard receiving games which ranks 10th in team history.

Related Content

news

Remembering Vincent Jackson

Here's a look at reactions from former Chargers players and coaches on the life of Vincent Jackson.
news

Kobbler King: Sweet Success in Crenshaw

From cobbler to gourmet waffles, Brian McMillan has built a Southern California favorite.
news

2021 Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Analysts Split on O-Line Prospects

Early predictions on whom draft analysts think the Chargers will select at No. 13 overall.
news

Brandon Staley Talks "Cutting Edge" Philosophy of Coaching Staff

The head coach gave a deep dive into the traits, schemes and more, of his coaching staff for the 2021 season.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Join Us for the Future ⚡️

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Learn More

Advertising