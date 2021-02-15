Chargers Mourn the Loss of Vincent Jackson

Former Chargers wide receiver, Vincent Jackson, passed away Monday at the age of 38.
The team released the following statement:
"We are shocked and deeply saddened by news of Vincent Jackson's sudden passing. Vincent was a fan favorite not only for his Pro Bowl play on the field but for the impact he made on the community off of it. The work he has done on behalf of military families through his foundation in the years since his retirement has been an inspiration to all of us. We simply cannot believe he's gone, and our hearts go out to his wife, Lindsey, their children, his parents, former teammates and everyone whose lives were touched by having known Vincent."
Jackson was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Northern Colorado. He played seven seasons for the Bolts and was a two-time Pro Bowler with the team (2009, 2011) before finishing his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he notched a third Pro Bowl honor in 2012. In his career with the Chargers, he accrued 272 receptions for 4,754 yards (17.5 yards per reception), and 37 touchdowns.
His mark on the Chargers remains in the team's record books.
He ranks 10th in Chargers history in career receiving yards (4,754) and tied for seventh in career receiving touchdowns (37). With the Bolts, he notched 14 regular season 100-yard receiving games which ranks 10th in team history.