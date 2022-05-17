Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Rashawn Slater Talks Building on Pro Bowl Season in 2022

May 17, 2022 at 12:22 PM
Cory Kennedy
Slater FTP

Below are three takeaways from Rashawn Slater's press conference on Monday.

Looking to build on impressive rookie campaign

From starting in his Pro Bowl debut, getting married, a honeymoon in Bora Bora, and training with offensive line private trainer Duke Manyweather, Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater has had a busy offseason.

On Monday, Slater spoke to members of the media for the first time since January to talk about what's ahead for his sophomore season. He said his first true offseason as a pro has been a 'huge game-changer' and has allowed him to 're-focus' and 're-energize' as he prepares for year two in the NFL.

From going through the draft process to having to face OLB Joey Bosa in training camp, Slater talked about what stood out to him the most from his rookie year.

"It was a journey," Slater said. "Every single week being able to challenge myself. Being a part of the offense that we were, it was so exciting every single week because I knew that if I did my job, everyone behind me was going to make explosive plays and stuff like that. I was really just focused on me. It was a lot of fun, though."

Slater explained how he tries to go through almost every snap from last season and take notes on how he can get better for 2022. Slater isn't satisfied, even after his Pro Bowl rookie season, and talked about where he can improve after studying the film.

"There were all sorts of things," he said. "I look at the tape and a lot of it kind of makes me cringe. There's detail and technique, and sometimes I'll be this close, but there's always that little room for improvement that can make a big difference. For me, I just try to focus on what I can do to get better; a little thing every single play."

Learning from veterans at the Pro Bowl

Slater, along with quarterback Justin Herbert, safety Derwin James and center Corey Linsley, all got the chance to represent the Bolts in the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. Slater's Pro Bowl selection made him the first rookie offensive tackle since 2012 to make the game and talked about what it was like to participate in an event with the league's top players.

"It was fun," Slater said. "It was really cool to be around all of those guys and be able to just chill, instead of being so intense in a game-like environment. Just being able to joke around, it was really eye-opening."

Despite getting an unlucky case of food poisoning while in Vegas, Slater still managed to use the game as a learning experience and seek out veteran linemen on the AFC roster to get their advice.

"We talked technique," he said. "I talked a lot to some of the guys from the AFC, like [Browns G] Wyatt Teller, [Browns G Joel] Bitonio. I still talk a lot to [C] Corey [Linsley] and guys like that. Just kind of picked everyone's brain because there's some stuff that I've always seen on film that I've wondered about, so whenever there was an opportunity, I'd ask a question or something."

Teaming up with new players/o-line coach

Slater's second season on the Bolts also brings new coaches and teammates. Chargers offensive line coach Brendan Nugent joined the coaching staff after spending the last seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Slater, who has worked with Nugent during the team's offseason training program, talked about the type of coach Nugent is.

"Nuge is awesome," Slater said. "Same kind of coaching tree as [former Chargers Run Game Coordinator/OL Coach and current Dolphins Offensive Coordinator] Frank [Smith] was, so a lot of the same techniques and stuff. He's awesome. He has a lot of jokes. He's a funny guy, but he's also really precise with technique. He's really driven by technique, which I like a lot."

Slater also welcomes in two new rookies to the offensive line room in Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer. Having just been in their shoes a season ago, Slater explained the advice he's given the new linemen.

"Just trust themselves," he said. "The same thing that got them here is what is going to allow them to continue to succeed, so they can't lose sight of that in all of this. They have to be able to trust in their technique, trust in what brought them here and just keep their heads down and work. They'll get their opportunity come camp. Just let it ride."

Slater also has a new teammate to go head-to-head with at this year's training camp in OLB Khalil Mack. Despite being on his honeymoon when he got the news Mack was acquired by the Bolts, Slater wasted no time taking the advice he got from head coach Brandon Staley.

"I think it was the day after that trade happened," he said. "I was on my honeymoon and Coach Staley had texted me, 'Get your mind right,' or something like that [laughter]. I'm trying to enjoy this right now, but I'll be ready [laughter]."

In fact, he even started taking reps right on the beach as Slater's wife, Stassney, backed the claim up with video proof on Monday.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Rookies Lace Up Their Cleats for First Practice as a Pro

"It's like crazy. When I first got into the locker room for the first time, you look around and it's like, 'Man, I'm here.' It's a special moment."

news

Chargers Rookies Talk 'Getting the Call' and What They Bring to L.A.

Take a look back at what JT Woods, Isaiah Spiller, Otito Ogbonnia and Jamaree Salyer said after they were drafted.

news

Three Takeaways: Drue Tranquill Talks Key Free Agent Additions on Defense, Excitement in the Building

"You just sense that there's some really good momentum being built...We've got a lot of guys in there just competing with each other. There's a lot of good energy."

news

Three Takeaways: Corey Linsley Talks Zion Johnson Joining 'Tight' Offensive Line Room

"I feel like our group is so tight.  It's great to have another guy in the group. I feel like he is going to mesh well with the guys we have in here. We're excited to have him."

news

Three Takeaways: Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley Break Down the Bolts' Final Six Draft Picks

Take a look at what Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley had to say as they analyze the Chargers' day three selections.

news

Three Takeaways: Coach Staley, Tom Telesco talk 'Unique' and 'Rare' Skill Set of JT Woods

"JT has a lot of rare DB stuff...he can really run the show, which is something that we really value back there at safety, or just in our secondary, in general."

news

Three Takeaways: Zion Johnson Talks Joining the Bolts, Path to Becoming a First-Round Pick

Take a look at what Zion Johnson had to say at his introductory press conference after arriving in Los Angeles on Friday.

news

Three Takeaways: What Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley Had to Say About Zion Johnson

"We just really felt like this guy was a really complete player in both the run game and in the pass game. His intangibles really fit what we're looking for."

news

Three Takeaways: Tom Telesco Talks Draft Preparation, Chargers First-Round Pick

Here's what general manager Tom Telesco had to say during his pre-draft press conference on Monday.

news

Three Takeaways: DeAndre Carter and Gerald Everett Talk Joining Chargers

Here's what tight end Gerald Everett and wide receiver DeAndre Carter had to say during their introductory press conferences on Monday.

news

Three Takeaways: Troy Reeder Explains "Perfect Fit" with Chargers

"For it to all work out is really exciting. Coming right down the road, it doesn't get much better than this. I'm just excited to go."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. All 11 players finished the 2021 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a must-win Week 18 matchup.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived cornerback Essang Bassey.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Latest News
Advertising