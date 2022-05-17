Three Takeaways: Rashawn Slater Talks Building on Pro Bowl Season in 2022

Slater's second season on the Bolts also brings new coaches and teammates. Chargers offensive line coach Brendan Nugent joined the coaching staff after spending the last seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Slater, who has worked with Nugent during the team's offseason training program, talked about the type of coach Nugent is.

"Nuge is awesome," Slater said. "Same kind of coaching tree as [former Chargers Run Game Coordinator/OL Coach and current Dolphins Offensive Coordinator] Frank [Smith] was, so a lot of the same techniques and stuff. He's awesome. He has a lot of jokes. He's a funny guy, but he's also really precise with technique. He's really driven by technique, which I like a lot."

Slater also welcomes in two new rookies to the offensive line room in Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer. Having just been in their shoes a season ago, Slater explained the advice he's given the new linemen.

"Just trust themselves," he said. "The same thing that got them here is what is going to allow them to continue to succeed, so they can't lose sight of that in all of this. They have to be able to trust in their technique, trust in what brought them here and just keep their heads down and work. They'll get their opportunity come camp. Just let it ride."

Slater also has a new teammate to go head-to-head with at this year's training camp in OLB Khalil Mack. Despite being on his honeymoon when he got the news Mack was acquired by the Bolts, Slater wasted no time taking the advice he got from head coach Brandon Staley.

"I think it was the day after that trade happened," he said. "I was on my honeymoon and Coach Staley had texted me, 'Get your mind right,' or something like that [laughter]. I'm trying to enjoy this right now, but I'll be ready [laughter]."