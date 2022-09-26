Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Expect Rashawn Slater to Miss Rest of 2022 Season 

Sep 26, 2022 at 04:08 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

slater

The Chargers are 1-2 after three games.

Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley on Monday:

1. Slater likely out for season

The Chargers believe left tackle Rashawn Slater will miss the rest of the 2022 season with a biceps injury.

"We believe that is going to be the case," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley.

Slater, the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was a Pro Bowler and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors as a rookie.

One of the top young tackles in the game, Slater's loss is a massive one for the Bolts. According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, Slater's season grade of 84.0 was the third-best among all offensive tackles so far this season.

Slater played 33 snaps Sunday before exiting with his injury in the third quarter. He was replaced by Storm Norton, who played the final 28 snaps at left tackle.

"Rashawn is an All-Pro player. He is one of the best tackles in the game," Staley said. "It's going to be a tough loss for us."

Staley also noted that the team is hopeful that center Corey Linsley, who missed Week 3 with a knee injury, will return Sunday against the Texans.

"Corey is improving. He improved, really, over the last three or four days," Staley said. "Really hopeful that he's back in practice this week."

As to how the Chargers will configure the offensive line in Slater's absence, Staley said the team will look at all options in the coming days.

"We're going to make sure, over the next couple of days, that we put good contingencies in place, that we put a group out there that can really play together, give us a chance to be the offense that we're capable of being," Staley said. "We're going to have to get to work over the next couple of days in order to get that done."

The main objective, Staley said, will be to try and get the best unit on the field without having to re-shuffle the line too much.

"That's what we're going to try and determine, moving forward, is not trying to make too many moves where there is going to be a lot of moving pieces, where guys could potentially be doing a lot of new things," Staley said. "We're going to try and keep things as consistent as we can.

"What you can bank on is us putting the five guys out there that we feel like give us the best offensive line to be successful," Staley added. "That's going to be our approach over the next couple of days, finding that right combination of five."

Whichever combination is out there against the Texans, Staley said, will need to play better than the overall unit has through three games.

"I thought that, as a group, we didn't play well enough up front. I think that was clear,' Staley said of Sunday. "I don't look at the individual operation up front, I just don't think that we performed well enough as a group.

"That's really all over our football team, but on offense, we just need to play together at a lot higher level, play with more physicality, get into a rhythm," Staley added. "I didn't think that we did that yesterday. I thought, at the line of scrimmage, that that team definitely had the upper hand. We have to do a lot better at the point of attack."

Bolts in B&W: Week 3

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 3 matchup against the Jags in monochrome

220926_BBW03_Gallery_002
1 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_001
2 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_003
3 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_004
4 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_005
5 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_006
6 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_008
7 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_007
8 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_009
9 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_010
10 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_012
11 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_011
12 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_013
13 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_014
14 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_016
15 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_017
16 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_015
17 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_018
18 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_020
19 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_019
20 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_021
21 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_022
22 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_023
23 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_024
24 / 55
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_026
25 / 55
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_025
26 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_027
27 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_028
28 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_029
29 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_030
30 / 55
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_031
31 / 55
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_032
32 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_033
33 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_034
34 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_035
35 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_036
36 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_037
37 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_038
38 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_039
39 / 55
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_040
40 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_041
41 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_042
42 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_043
43 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_044
44 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_045
45 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_046
46 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_048
47 / 55
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_047
48 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_049
49 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_050
50 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_051
51 / 55
(Ryan Young/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_052
52 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_053
53 / 55
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_054
54 / 55
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
220926_BBW03_Gallery_055
55 / 55
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Allen likely to return to practice this week

Staley also provided an update on wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury.

"I think that you should see him back in practice this week," Staley said.

In other news to the wide receiver room, Jalen Guyton tore his ACL in the final minutes of the fourth quarter Sunday and will miss the rest of the season, Staley said Monday.

Guyton had two catches for 64 yards against the Jaguars, including a 54-yard reception early in the third quarter.

Much like at left tackle, Staley said the team is weighing options at wide receiver.

"He was playing a good game. I think a lot in this player," Staley said of Guyton. "It's one of those really tough losses.

"We're going to work through that over the next couple of days," Staley added. "We certainly feel good about the receivers that are on our team. We'll just keep you guys posted over the next couple of days if anything happens."

Guyton, who joined the Chargers in 2019, has 61 career catches for 1,023 yards and six scores.

3. Still a long road ahead

The Chargers are not even a quarter of the way through the season, something Staley took note of Monday afternoon.

Yet after a Week 1 win over the Raiders and a narrow road loss to the Chiefs in Week 2, Staley also knows there is plenty of work for his team to do after a 28-point home loss in Week 3.

"It's part of the NFL. We lost the third game in September. We have 14 games ahead of us, for sure," Staley said. "The Houston Texans are right in front of us. What we have to do over the next 48 hours is put a really good gameplan together.

"We have some work to do, as you guys said, in terms of adjustments from a personnel standpoint, which is going to affect our plan of attack," Staley continued. "We have to get to those adjustments. Then, we have to stay together.

"We have to make sure that we communicate through this, really learn from what happened yesterday, tell the truth about what happened the best way we know how," Staley added, "and then come back on Wednesday a different football team, a better football team that's headed towards Houston."

Staley said he will rely on his coaching staff and team leaders to help get the team back on track against the Texans in Week 4.

Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, a captain in his first season with the Chargers, was among the players who stepped up Sunday by giving a locker room speech postgame.

"There are going to be moments where you have said all that you can say, as a coach, and that they don't need to hear from you, they need to hear from one of their teammates," Staley said. "That's how it is in sports.

"It's definitely not uncommon, nor is it the first time that it has ever happened," Staley added. "That's a good thing that that is happening around here, especially coming from someone like Sebastian."

4. An update on Bosa and Jackson

Staley also provided injury updates on outside linebacker Joey Bosa and cornerback J.C. Jackson on Monday.

Bosa, who left midway through the first quarter, has a "significant groin injury" and is "week-to-week."

"It's of the nature of not day-to-day; it'll probably be week-to-week," said Staley, who added he wasn't sure if Bosa would go on Injured Reserve. "We'll keep giving you more information as it becomes available in terms of the actual recovery time."

Bosa, who has 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season, played just 13 snaps against the Jaguars. He has also been stout against the run in 2022.

Meanwhile, Jackson was inactive in Week 3. The cornerback did not play in Week 1 before playing every defensive snap against the Chiefs in Week 2.

Staley said Jackson is dealing with "inflammation" with his ankle and that there aren't any structural issues.

"Making sure that he doesn't go out there and have something else happen. There was just some inflammation that we were taking a look at, and being cautious, looking at the long term," Staley said. "That's why I said that there wasn't a setback, per se, just had to do more with inflammation than anything inside of the ankle."

Staley reiterated that the team has just been cautious with Jackson after his team debut in Week 2.

"He was cleared to play and all that," Staley said. "He was cleared to play in that game, and played well in that game, but I think afterward we just wanted to make sure, moving forward, that nothing serious happened long-term. Just being on the safe side for this past game."

5. Herbert came out OK

One final injury update: Staley said quarterback Justin Herbert came out of Sunday's game OK.

"I will tell you that he made it out of the game healthy," Staley said. "We have to continue to rest and recover as we go, but no setbacks at the game."

Herbert started after being questionable to play with a rib injury.

Staley said he was in constant communication with Herbert throughout the game and also on Monday in the team facility.

"He and I are on the same page. We were on the same page on the field, and we are on the same page now," Staley said. "Going through something tough like that, a game like that, I know it that brings you a lot closer. I'm looking forward to getting back to work with him."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Focused on Response After Week 3 Loss

"Just got to play better, hold ourselves accountable. That's not our standard of play and we know that. All of us."

news

Final Thoughts: Chase Daniel Staying Ready Ahead of Week 3

Chargers backup QB said he's ready to go if Justin Herbert does not play against Jacksonville

news

5 Takeaways from Bolts Entering Week 3

Take a look at key news and notes from the opening two games of the Chargers 2022 season

news

Coach Staley Provides Update on Justin Herbert

The Chargers Head Coach also broke down other aspects of the Bolts Week 2 game against the Chiefs

news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Praise Herbert's Toughness in Loss

Chargers fall to 1-1 despite 100-yard performance and touchdown from Mike Williams

news

Final Thoughts: Quarterbacks Take Center Stage in AFC West Showdown

"These two guys being in the same division, both being young players, it's great for the game."

news

After Further Review: Samuel Shows Range, Instincts on Interception

Take a deeper look at key plays and moments from the Chargers season-opening win over the Raiders

news

5 Takeaways: Mack, Defense Thrive Late in Win Over Raiders

Chargers new OLB makes statement with 3-sack game as Bolts defense comes up clutch on final drive

news

Final Thoughts: Chargers Ready to Unveil New-Look Defense in Week 1

The Bolts revamped their defense this offseason, and now it's time for that unit to make their debut against the division-rival Raiders

news

5 Takeaways: Kelley's Hurdle Highlights Bolts Final Preseason Game

The Chargers running back had six carries for 40 yards, including a run where he jumped over a defender

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived three players and waived/injured two others.

Latest News
Advertising