Chargers Expect Rashawn Slater to Miss Rest of 2022 Season 

The Chargers are 1-2 after three games.

Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley on Monday:

1. Slater likely out for season

The Chargers believe left tackle Rashawn Slater will miss the rest of the 2022 season with a biceps injury.

"We believe that is going to be the case," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley.

Slater, the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was a Pro Bowler and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors as a rookie.

One of the top young tackles in the game, Slater's loss is a massive one for the Bolts. According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, Slater's season grade of 84.0 was the third-best among all offensive tackles so far this season.

Slater played 33 snaps Sunday before exiting with his injury in the third quarter. He was replaced by Storm Norton, who played the final 28 snaps at left tackle.

"Rashawn is an All-Pro player. He is one of the best tackles in the game," Staley said. "It's going to be a tough loss for us."

Staley also noted that the team is hopeful that center Corey Linsley, who missed Week 3 with a knee injury, will return Sunday against the Texans.

"Corey is improving. He improved, really, over the last three or four days," Staley said. "Really hopeful that he's back in practice this week."

As to how the Chargers will configure the offensive line in Slater's absence, Staley said the team will look at all options in the coming days.

"We're going to make sure, over the next couple of days, that we put good contingencies in place, that we put a group out there that can really play together, give us a chance to be the offense that we're capable of being," Staley said. "We're going to have to get to work over the next couple of days in order to get that done."

The main objective, Staley said, will be to try and get the best unit on the field without having to re-shuffle the line too much.

"That's what we're going to try and determine, moving forward, is not trying to make too many moves where there is going to be a lot of moving pieces, where guys could potentially be doing a lot of new things," Staley said. "We're going to try and keep things as consistent as we can.

"What you can bank on is us putting the five guys out there that we feel like give us the best offensive line to be successful," Staley added. "That's going to be our approach over the next couple of days, finding that right combination of five."

Whichever combination is out there against the Texans, Staley said, will need to play better than the overall unit has through three games.

"I thought that, as a group, we didn't play well enough up front. I think that was clear,' Staley said of Sunday. "I don't look at the individual operation up front, I just don't think that we performed well enough as a group.