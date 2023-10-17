5 Takeaways: Bolts Safety Raheem Layne Out for Season With Torn ACL

4. Progress from Johnston

Quentin Johnston has been thrust into the spotlight of late since Mike Williams went down with a season-ending injury.

Johnston had one catch for 18 yards against the Raiders but did not have a reception Monday night.

Staley was asked about where Johnston stands in a wide receiver room that also features Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer.

"He's at the beginning of his rookie season," Staley said. "He's getting more snaps which is something that we're looking forward to because it allows you to improve when you're actually on the field.

"The targets will come, there are certainly some games where there will be more than others, but he's just at the beginning," Staley added. "Just needs to keep putting the right work on the practice field and more opportunities will come. The receiver position takes time as a rookie. We've got two outstanding guys outside of him and he just needs to continue to improve and doing his part."

Staley noted that developing a rapport with Herbert doesn't just happen overnight, and said the first-round pick has putting in extra time of late.

"Any time you're a new play establishing a rapport and that trust and that chemistry with your quarterback, it's such a timing-based relationship," Staley said. "You're brand new to the NFL and you're brand new with your quarterback, so you just need a lot more time on task. Those guys are going to continue to throw before and after practice.

"Again, it's a work in progress, he just needs to keep making those improvements," Staley added. "The fact that he's out there on the field getting the snaps, that's the thing that's going to allow him to improve, is to continue to get out there on the field, being able to see the game, learn the game, feel the game and then that's going to create the confidence not only in himself, but then obviously the relationship with Justin."

5. Looking at 3rd-down defense

Entering Week 7, the Chargers are tied for the fourth-best defense on third down by allowing conversions on just 33.33. percent of the time.

Overall, Staley likes where that group is at, but pinpointed one area that needs to improve.

"Capable of being an elite unit that needs to stop fouling," Staley said. "We're in premium coverages, leverages and our guys have got to play clean football. I think that we're playing with the right variety, I think we're rushing the passer at a high level, I think we're covering people up, taking away their targets."

He later added: "From an execution standpoint, our guys are executing the defenses well. Again, what I'm seeing is a unit that's playing at a high level and that we would be feeling convincingly positive if we hadn't had the fouls."

The most notable penalty Monday night came in the fourth quarter when the Cowboys had third-and-18 at their own 17-yard line.

The Chargers made a stop on the play, but a pair of defensive infractions gave Dallas a first down. The Cowboys took advantage of the gift and eventually kicked the go-ahead field goal with just over two minutes left.