Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed defensive lineman Eric Banks and defensive back Trey Marshall off waivers. To make room on the 53-man active roster, the Bolts waived cornerback Brandon Facyson and defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
The Chargers also signed 12 players to the practice squad: Wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, defensive lineman Joe Gaziano, guard Nate Gilliam, guard Ryan Hunter, tight end Hunter Kampmoyer, wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and wide receiver Joe Reed.
Banks, a first-year player out of Texas-San Antonio, signed with the Rams in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, spending last season on the team's practice squad. He appeared in all 48 games for the Roadrunners over four seasons (2016-19), totaling 81 tackles (52 solo), 7.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss. The Memphis, Tenn., native was honorable mention All-Conference USA as a senior and led the league in seven statistical categories as a sophomore.
Initially signing as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State with Denver, Marshall played in 30 games and made two starts for the Broncos over the last three seasons. In 2019, the Florida State product played in all 16 games and made a pair of starts, posting 19 tackles (13 solo), forced a fumble and had a pair of recoveries. In four seasons (2014-17) for the Seminoles, Marshall started 24 of his 38 games played, and registered 135 tackles (81 solo), a 12-yard sack and six passes defensed. He was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Back of the Week after an 11-tackle performance against Wake Forest in 2015.
