Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

Initially signing as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State with Denver, Marshall played in 30 games and made two starts for the Broncos over the last three seasons. In 2019, the Florida State product played in all 16 games and made a pair of starts, posting 19 tackles (13 solo), forced a fumble and had a pair of recoveries. In four seasons (2014-17) for the Seminoles, Marshall started 24 of his 38 games played, and registered 135 tackles (81 solo), a 12-yard sack and six passes defensed. He was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Back of the Week after an 11-tackle performance against Wake Forest in 2015.