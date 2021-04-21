Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers 2021 Schedule to be Released on May 12

Apr 21, 2021 at 02:51 PM

Mark your calendars, the 2021 NFL schedule is set to be released on Wednesday, May 12 at 5:00pm PT.

Take a look at the Bolts 2021 opponents.

HOME:
  • Denver Broncos
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • New England Patriots
  • Minnesota Vikings
AWAY:
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Denver Broncos
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Washington Football Team
  • Houston Texans

Photos: Chargers' 2021 Opponents

Browse through photos of the teams the Bolts will face during the 2021 season.

Denver Broncos
1 / 14

Denver Broncos

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Cleveland Browns
2 / 14

Cleveland Browns

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Kansas City Chiefs
3 / 14

Kansas City Chiefs

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Dallas Cowboys
4 / 14

Dallas Cowboys

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
New York Giants
5 / 14

New York Giants

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Las Vegas Raiders
6 / 14

Las Vegas Raiders

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Pittsburgh Steelers
7 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
New England Patriots
8 / 14

New England Patriots

Minnesota Vikings
9 / 14

Minnesota Vikings

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Cincinnati Bengals
10 / 14

Cincinnati Bengals

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Philadelphia Eagles
11 / 14

Philadelphia Eagles

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Baltimore Ravens
12 / 14

Baltimore Ravens

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Washington Football Team
13 / 14

Washington Football Team

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Houston Texans
14 / 14

Houston Texans

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
