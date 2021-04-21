Chargers 2021 Schedule to be Released on May 12

Mark your calendars, the 2021 NFL schedule is set to be released on Wednesday, May 12 at 5:00pm PT.
HOME:
- Denver Broncos
- Cleveland Browns
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New England Patriots
- Minnesota Vikings
AWAY:
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Baltimore Ravens
- Washington Football Team
- Houston Texans
