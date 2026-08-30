Chargers, NFL Foundation Provide Customized Gamebreaker Protective Headbands to 32 High Schools, More Than 800 Girls

The Los Angeles Chargers and NFL Foundation provided customized Gamebreaker protective headbands to 32 high schools, giving more than 800 girls access to additional protective equipment as they take the field for the upcoming football season.

Each participating school received Gamebreaker headbands customized with its school logo, giving student-athletes protective headwear that also represents the school and program they play for throughout the season.

As girls' football continues to grow throughout Southern California, providing athletes with the proper equipment is an important part of creating a safe and supportive environment for them to participate, compete and develop in the sport. Through the initiative, each of the 32 participating high schools received headbands for its girls' football program, helping ensure student-athletes have access to protective headwear for practices and games throughout the season.

The investment is part of the Chargers' continued commitment to growing opportunities for girls in football while supporting the schools and coaches who are helping build the next generation of athletes.

For many high school programs, the continued growth of girls' football also brings additional costs as schools work to provide athletes with the equipment and resources they need. By providing the Gamebreaker headbands directly to 32 schools, the Chargers and NFL Foundation are helping alleviate some of that burden while putting additional protective equipment directly into the hands of student-athletes.

The Gamebreaker headbands are designed to provide additional protection around the head during football activities while allowing athletes to continue playing comfortably. The school-specific customization also gives the athletes a unique piece of equipment that connects them directly to their school and teammates.

With more than 800 girls receiving customized protective headwear through the initiative, the effort represents a significant investment in the athletes who are helping drive the continued growth of girls' football at the high school level.