Chargers Trade Up With Patriots, Select Georgia WR Ladd McConkey in Round 2

​​The Chargers traded up with the Patriots to begin Round 2 and took Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night.

The Bolts sent Nos. 37 and 110 to New England in exchange for Nos. 34 and 137.

McConkey is a Top-10 wide receiver prospect in this year's draft.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah ranked McConkey No. 30 overall, while The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had him close behind at No. 31.

Jeremiah offered the following breakdown of McConkey:

McConkey is a slightly undersized receiver with excellent speed, quickness and polish. He lines up both outside and in the slot. He is quick off the line, and he understands how to attack the leverage of his man. He changes speed throughout the route and is efficient getting into and out of breaks. He will utilize head nods to sell routes and create separation. He has an excellent feel to settle in space versus zone coverage. He has strong hands to pluck balls thrown away from his frame, and he is quick to transition up the field. After the catch, he relies on his quickness to make defenders miss. Overall, McConkey isn't quite as physical as former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin, but I see a lot of similarities in their route running and instincts. I could see McConkey having a similar career.

The selection of McConkey gives the Chargers depth in the receiver room and another option in the passing game for quarterback Justin Herbert.

The 22-year-old McConkey is listed at 6-foot-0 and 186 pounds.

McConkey won the Wuerffel Trophy this past year, which honors the player "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement."

The wide receiver tallied 30 receptions for 478 yards (15.9 avg.) and two touchdowns in nine games for the Bulldogs in 2023.

The Bolts still have seven total selections remaining in the draft.