From the Podium: Telesco Scouted Rashawn Slater Two Years Ago

Slater's Best Qualities in this Offense

In his pre-draft press conference, Telesco said he looks for three things when evaluating offensive tackles: athletic ability, strength, and football intelligence.

Slater checks those boxes for the Bolts, and according to Telesco, is a sound-fit for the new offense being ushered in this season.

"He fits us on-and-off the field. He's a high-level player. Very athletic tackle. He'll fit in the scheme we're going to run extremely well, which is a big part of when we draft these players, how they're going to fit exactly what we're going to do. I don't want to just concentrate on the passing game, he's a very good run-blocker. He can cut off defensive ends. He can reach people. He can get to the second level, which is the linebackers with really good speed and angles."

Telesco elaborated further on how good of a fit Slater will be in the one-on-one interview I did with him.