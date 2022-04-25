Which Day Two Players Should the Bolts Target?

"Let's go to Washington State where Abraham Lucas was a rock-steady right tackle for the Cougars the last four years. The first player in school history to earn All-Conference honors each of his four seasons. A very efficient blocker especially in the passing game as a pass blocker…went to the combine and not only has the resume of what he did the last four years, but at the combine he just tore it up. [He ran] 4.92 in the forty-yard dash, his short shuttle was 4.40 which is an outstanding number for an offensive lineman…"

"I think a guy that could be available to them depending on which way they want to go, if they want to get a guard to move into that spot you're looking at Sean Rhyan from UCLA. Just a tenacious blocker, he's going to be a really solid pro for a long time in the third round. If you want a tackle then they're looking more at Max Mitchell if you want a right tackle there. A Louisiana product, he could be a solid third round pick for them, potentially fourth round. To be honest, I think they may be looking offensive line in the first round. I think people will be surprised that they could take a Zion Johnson or a Trevor Penning if they are available in the first round."