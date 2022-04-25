Which Day Two Players Should the Bolts Target?

ln the third installment of "Crossfire" hosted by Chargers team reporter Chris Hayre, The Athletic's Dane Brugler and Draft Analyst for NFL.com, Chad Reuter put their focus on the later rounds of the NFL draft. The two draft analysts debate which prospects best fit the Chargers from a variety of positions as the draft moves into days two and three.
With three days until the draft, Brugler and Reuter talk about potential running backs the Chargers could draft to complement running back Austin Ekeler, late-round offensive linemen that could start for the Bolts in 2022, and more.
Take a look at the debate from episode three below:
Best RB2 for Austin Ekeler?
Chad Reuter: Tyler Allgeier, BYU
"Certainly, if you're looking for a bruiser, a guy who can take the ball 20 times a game, a Tyler Allgeier from BYU would be a good pick for them. Similar to [Detroit Lions running back] Jamaal Williams when he came out of there, I think Allgeier's a guy that can pound the ball between the tackles a little bit, give Ekeler a break, let him do his thing as a receiver and a running back. So, that would be a good pick I think for the Chargers in the fourth or fifth round."
Dane Brugler: Dameon Pierce, Florida
"I'm gonna go with Dameon Pierce from Florida who is just an explosive player, and he was a little underutilized in that Florida offense, but he made the most of his carries whenever he got the ball he treated every single touch like it was his last. That's his demeanor, that's his play personality he can be a little inconsistent stringing moves together, that's why we are talking about him as a day three type of player, but he runs through contact with that short area burst, that determination and he's reliable. You look at his 2021 production; no fumbles, no drops as a receiver, steady as a blocker so I think coaches will be able to trust him."
Day Two offensive linemen that could start for the Chargers in 2022?
Dane Brugler: Abraham Lucas, Washington State
"Let's go to Washington State where Abraham Lucas was a rock-steady right tackle for the Cougars the last four years. The first player in school history to earn All-Conference honors each of his four seasons. A very efficient blocker especially in the passing game as a pass blocker…went to the combine and not only has the resume of what he did the last four years, but at the combine he just tore it up. [He ran] 4.92 in the forty-yard dash, his short shuttle was 4.40 which is an outstanding number for an offensive lineman…"
Chad Reuter: Sean Rhyan, UCLA/Max Mitchell, Louisiana
"I think a guy that could be available to them depending on which way they want to go, if they want to get a guard to move into that spot you're looking at Sean Rhyan from UCLA. Just a tenacious blocker, he's going to be a really solid pro for a long time in the third round. If you want a tackle then they're looking more at Max Mitchell if you want a right tackle there. A Louisiana product, he could be a solid third round pick for them, potentially fourth round. To be honest, I think they may be looking offensive line in the first round. I think people will be surprised that they could take a Zion Johnson or a Trevor Penning if they are available in the first round."
Best mid-to-late round edge prospects?
Dane Brugler: Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M
"Micheal Clemons from Texas A&M is a name we need to watch for the Chargers; a pass rusher that looks like he's straight out of Central Casting with his long arms, his big build. He's at his best when he uses that forward lean to just give him that strike power in his hands to just go right at blockers, creates leverage points. A little bit of a late bloomer, still kind of figuring things out but as a mid-round pick, I think he'd be a great pick. Chargers fans just turn on the LSU tape and you're going to see a 3.5 sack performance where they had zero answers for him…"
Chad Reuter: Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati
"...A lot of people liked him as a first two round guy this year, but I think at the combine he didn't do as well. He wasn't feeling well going into the combine, he went down to 228 pounds I believe is what he weighed in at. But as a third, fourth round pick, he's an explosive guy with length, he's got some real potential to be a solid number three pass rusher in the league."
