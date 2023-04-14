NFL.com Examines Bolts Roster Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft 

Nearly a month into the 2023 NFL new year, a lot of major free agency dominoes have fallen across the league.
With the Chargers specifically, their free agency period up to this point has been mainly kept in-house. The team was able to bring back big contributors in 2022 like right tackle Trey Pipkins III and defensive lineman Morgan Fox, among others.
The Bolts' outside free agent signing was All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks, who will be a big addition to the middle of the defense and bring a veteran presence to the linebacker room.
As the 2023 NFL Draft looms just under two weeks away, NFL.com writer Nick Shook examined the Bolts roster and where things stand as they get closer to the draft, looking at the team's biggest additions, losses, and one 'burning question'.
And while Shook does not have any concerns about the Chargers core, the biggest question he posed has to do with the depth on the team.
Shook wrote:
BURNING QUESTION: Will the Chargers add enough depth in the draft to make it beyond Super Wild Card Weekend?
Los Angeles loaded up in what was an arms race of a 2022 offseason in the AFC West, and it paid off to a degree: The Chargers reached the postseason, surviving enough to post 10 wins and earn a date with the upstart Jaguars as a wild-card team… Repeating the same finish in 2023 won't be acceptable, but Los Angeles didn't have the same type of financial power to make massive splashes this offseason. They still added a veteran playmaker in Eric Kendricks and kept a few important pieces, largely keeping their core intact.
While this Chargers offseason was not as active as last year's during free agency, it allowed the team to keep some key players around. Players like Fox, Pipkins, punter JK Scott, and others that returned, all performed well in their respective roles and helped the Bolts to their first playoff appearance since 2018 amid a slew of injuries.
However, just like the Bolts showed following the 2022 draft, there is still a possibility of signing some major depth pieces that can contribute once the season comes.
But for now, the next step in this process comes at the draft, where the Bolts currently own all seven of their picks starting with the 21st overall selection.
For Shook, these picks will be huge for the Chargers in 2023, as a strong overall draft can go a long way in adding depth and going farther than they did last season.
Shook wrote:
These seven picks will be important for the overall strength of the team, which will be tested in the 2023 season. GM Tom Telesco must draft well to help Brandon Staley push past last season's playoff disappointment.
