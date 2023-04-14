NFL.com Examines Bolts Roster Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft 

Nearly a month into the 2023 NFL new year, a lot of major free agency dominoes have fallen across the league.

With the Chargers specifically, their free agency period up to this point has been mainly kept in-house. The team was able to bring back big contributors in 2022 like right tackle Trey Pipkins III and defensive lineman Morgan Fox, among others.

The Bolts' outside free agent signing was All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks, who will be a big addition to the middle of the defense and bring a veteran presence to the linebacker room.

As the 2023 NFL Draft looms just under two weeks away, NFL.com writer Nick Shook examined the Bolts roster and where things stand as they get closer to the draft, looking at the team's biggest additions, losses, and one 'burning question'.

And while Shook does not have any concerns about the Chargers core, the biggest question he posed has to do with the depth on the team.

Shook wrote:

BURNING QUESTION: Will the Chargers add enough depth in the draft to make it beyond Super Wild Card Weekend?